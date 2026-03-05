“You’d Be Stupid”: Max Holloway Clears Stance on Conor McGregor Fight Ahead of UFC 326

While many from the UFC community think that with a potential win at UFC 326, Max Holloway would set his sights on the lightweight title, that’s not the case. With a title unification fight between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje likely in the works for the White House Card, Holloway wants to use the time to target a big-money fight with Conor McGregor before a title shot.

The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is set to host UFC 326, featuring Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira in the headliner bout. The two lightweights will clash for the BMF title and will potentially move closer to the UFC gold. However, according to ‘The Blessed’, if a potential championship bout and a fight against McGregor were offered simultaneously, he would opt for the one with more money involved.

Holloway on potential fight against ‘The Notorious’

“I feel like the title shot would be there, no matter what you know,” said Max Holloway in an interview with FULL SEND MMA. “I mean. So you’ve got to take the money fight. When you can, you know. I think both of is money fights, but McGregor is McGregor, you know, you’d be stupid as hell not to fight him.”

Surely, Conor McGregor is arguably one of the standout superstars in UFC history. As such, his four fights are among the top five highest-earning PPV events in the promotion’s history. Standing at the top position is UFC 229, where McGregor headlined the event against Khabib Nurmagomedov. And the event reportedly generated around $180 million in PPV buys.

However, McGregor hasn’t fought since his UFC 264 defeat against Dustin Poirier. While that event is in the second position on the highest-earning PPV list, does ‘The Notorious’ still have that audience pull today? At least, his former rival Holloway believes, as he picked a matchup against the Irishman over a title shot.

Previously, Michael Chandler waited for McGregor to return to the Octagon for over two years, targeting a big-money fight instead of fighting contenders and rising the ranks in the lightweight division. However, the bout did not materialize, and Dana White recently dismissed Chandler as an opponent for McGregor at the White House Card.

With that said, ‘The Blessed’ will have to tackle Charles Oliveira this weekend and defend the BMF title. If he succeeds, surely a matchup can be discussed, considering McGregor is eyeing a return around the summer.

But apart from the monetary factors, is there any other reason for Holloway to fight the Irishman? As it seems, there is one!

Holloway looks for revenge against McGregor

Max Holloway and Conor McGregor are both veterans in the UFC who rose to fame around the same time. But early in their career in the promotion, they once faced each other.

Back in 2013, ‘The Notorious’ fought Holloway in a three-round featherweight bout, where McGregor secured a dominating unanimous decision win. And now, if given the opportunity, ‘The Blessed’ wants to avenge that loss.

“I want to get back everybody that got one on me, and I never had the opportunity with him,” said Holloway during an interview with UFC. “So if I got to get that, get back, that would be fun. White House? I don’t know, I think so, White House security, it’d be too much crazy for my liking. So maybe we come back to Vegas for that one, and we do. We do a big summer car here that would be fun. International Fight Week.”

Holloway eyes a matchup against McGregor in the International Fight Week, which is expected to go down on June 11. And that is where the Irishman is also linked to make his return. But then again, McGregor also has interest from the likes of Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira, among others.

Hence, it will be interesting to see who the UFC deems fit to be the former double champion’s opponent. On that note, who do you want McGregor to fight next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!