Young Khamzat Chimaev’s Old Wrestling Clip Goes Viral Amid $10,000 Dricus Du Plessis Challenge at UFC 319

Khamzat Chimaev is getting ready for the biggest fight of his career in August, as he finally gets his hands on a title. While he couldn’t get in while competing as a welterweight, given his issues with cutting down to 170 lbs, ‘Borz’ will fight for the middleweight title against champion Dricus du Plessis. While we’re over a month away from their bout at UFC 319, Chimaev has garnered some attention after footage of his old wrestling days made rounds on the internet.

The Chechen-born’s rise to stardom can be credited to his relentless and fast-paced wrestling, which has contributed to four out of his six UFC finishes. And guess what? It appears that Chimaev has always been good at wrestling, which was evident in a recent video that surfaced online. But let us take a look back at what the champion had to say recently. Dricus du Plessis came out to reveal that he’s been training hard to scruff the takedown attempts from the undefeated star at UFC 319.

In training, Dricus du Plessis claims his coach made him avoid getting taken down by his sparring partners, and even put a $10,000 reward for anyone who takes the champion down. However, it might be important for him to take a look at the recent video that popped up on social, where Khamzat Chimaev was seen decimating his wrestling opponents on the mat in the Swedish amateur wrestling circuit.

Well, things may not be as easy as for Dricus du Plessis as he thinks they would be because fans seemed very impressed with the video of Khamzat Chimaev wrestling. They not only shared their reactions to ‘Borz’s skills but also predicted a grim fate for the middleweight champion. Here’s what they had to say.

Fans speak highly of Khamzat Chimaev’s wrestling skills

The footage of a young Chimaev wrestling during his time in the Swedish amateur circuit gathered steam on more than one social media platform. However, most people shared their reactions on Instagram, with one fan claiming that the 31-year-old was nothing but “impressive” during his younger years. “Damn, he was so good. He threw three takedown fakes and set it up to get a takedown,” said another fan, marveling at the Chechen-born star’s tactics and techniques.

Moreover, several fans on Instagram agreed when one user claimed that Khamzat Chimaev has one important trait that sets him apart from the other fighters. “He’s got an intensity that a lot of people don’t carry,” that fan commented. Then, there were fans who spoke about the UFC 319 headliner, and they favored ‘Borz’ to make easy work of Dricus du Plessis. A fan said, “Seriously, how does Dricus beat this lunatic. If the earth rotates slowly, then Khamzat should beat Dricus comfortably,” in that regard.

The predictions kept coming, and this time, it was on Elon Musk’s X . Some fans believe that ‘Borz’ has gotten better since his younger days, and believe that his wrestling is what’s going to help him earn a win over Dricus du Plessis. One of those fans commented, “Dricus sub round 4.” Moreover, on Instagram, a fan recalled how Bo Nickal used to undermine Chimaev’s wrestling, writing, “Bo nickel be like Khamzat is trash.” However, the undefeated star wasn’t immune to criticism, as some fans questioned the level of wrestling in Sweden. “Because Sweden wrestling is poor 0, send them to dagestan and forget.”



Well, these fans have given their verdict, so let us know what you think about Khamzat Chimaev’s wrestling and how his fight against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319 in the comments down below.