Young MMA Fighter With UFC Dreams Tragically Dies in Rare Bear Attack

As Christopher Pike once wrote, “Death always comes like a thief.” For a young MMA fighter chasing the dream of one day competing in the UFC, it came under particularly heartbreaking circumstances. According to reports, the man killed in a bear attack in northern Saskatchewan on May 8 has now been identified as an Indian-origin Canadian MMA fighter, Hrishikesh Koloth.

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Koloth, 27, was originally from Kerala, India, and had reportedly been training in MMA for more than a decade. Three years ago, Hrishikesh and his brother Arjun moved to Canada and began living in Penticton, British Columbia. While pursuing his MMA ambitions, Hrishikesh worked as a technician at the Zoo Bay property operated by Vancouver-based UraniumX Discovery Corp in northeast Saskatoon. However, on May 8, everything changed.

According to a report by CBC, Hrishikesh was brutally attacked and killed by a black bear in Saskatchewan. While a few days after the incident, reports confirmed that an unnamed 27-year-old man had died in the bear attack, the identity was withheld until late May.

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After the tragic incident, a Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer arrived at the young MMA fighter’s brother’s residence at 4:00 AM PDT to deliver the devastating news.

“An RCMP came to my door and knocked and let me know that your brother has passed away in Saskatchewan,” Arjun told CBC.

Following the unfortunate incident, the report further stated that a civilian had shot and killed the attacking bear at the scene. The animal was reportedly transported to the Western College of Veterinary Medicine in Saskatoon for a necropsy. According to the same report, it was only the fourth recorded fatal bear attack in the region, making the horrifying incident an extremely rare occurrence.

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Hrishikesh’s passing has deeply affected his brother, who emotionally reflected on the young MMA fighter’s dream of one day reaching the UFC and his unwavering love for competition.

Indian MMA fighter Hrishikesh Koloth killed in bear attack in Canada He was working at a uranium exploration site when he was attacked.He had trained in MMA for over a decade, first in India and then in Canada after moving here three years ago."He wanted to fight in the… pic.twitter.com/PTRYDsibrb— Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) May 27, 2026

“That was his dream. That’s why he came here,” Arjun told CBC. “He wanted to fight in the UFC. Everybody had high hopes on him. It shouldn’t have been like this. He’s not scared of anything. Two days notice before a fight? Doesn’t matter. Opponent heavier than him? Doesn’t matter. Win or lose, he just wanted to fight.”

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After the tragic death of his brother, Arjun reportedly moved back to Kerala to perform the final rites.

MMA fighter Hrishikesh Koloth’s professional fighting record

Though Hrishikesh Koloth began training in mixed martial arts in India, his professional MMA journey began in Canada. Training at Skoden Martial Arts in Penticton, the Indian-Canadian fighter had a short but determined run in the sport, competing in four professional bouts.

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According to Tapology, Hrishikesh made his pro MMA debut at Okanagan Fighting Championship 1 in 2024, where he suffered a loss against Ethan Northcott. Following that, the 27-year-old then faced another setback against Julian Koshman at AMA 43: February Fury the following year. After enduring two straight defeats, Hrishikesh finally earned his first professional MMA victory against Joseph Thang at Okanagan Fighting Championship 2.

After that, ‘Rishi’ also competed in several grappling matches, showcasing his willingness to grow and diversify his skill set in MMA. However, his final bout came very recently against Carson Bussieres at AMA 46 in February 2026. In the end, Hrishikesh’s professional record stood at 1-3-0.

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While the numbers may have reflected a difficult start, his grit, fearlessness, and determination suggested he could eventually have developed into a respected prospect in the sport. Sadly, that dream will now remain unfulfilled.

“I want him to be remembered for what he does,” his brother said. “Innocent heart, fighter’s soul. Warrior. And I’d just like to say he fought [the] bear. That’s all.”