Youngest UFC Qatar Fighter Sets New Record With 33-Second Win Over 35 YO Veteran

With the UFC Qatar main card still some way off, the prelim fights are keeping fans on the edge of their seats. The standout bout of the prelims was the light heavyweight clash between debutant Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev and Rafael Cerqueira. The 24-year-old Yakhyaev wasted no time, submitting the 34-year-old Brazilian in just 33 seconds during his UFC debut.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The win now sets the record for the fastest submission at 205 lbs. Despite the lightning-fast victory, Yakhyaev’s triumph did not generate as much buzz as his opponent, Cerqueira, is already on the downward slope of his career. Since making his UFC debut in 2024, Cerqueira has yet to secure a win in the promotion.

As MMA journalist Adam Martin pointed out on X, “Raffael Cerqueira has gone 0-4 in the UFC with three first-round stoppage losses.” Still, on a brighter note, Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev extended his undefeated streak to eight fights with this win. He earned his UFC contract after successfully passing through DWCS back in August, defeating Alik Lorenz to claim his spot in the promotion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Things are clearly going well for Abdul-Rakhman Yakhyaev, while Raffael Cerqueira could be facing release from the UFC, though nothing has been officially confirmed. Before joining the UFC, Yakhyaev competed in ACA Young Eagles, then moved to the Paris circuit, and eventually transitioned to the French circuit with Ares FC to chase success. From there, he worked his way to the UFC and finally made his debut today with one clear goal.

ADVERTISEMENT

UFC Qatar sensation Abdul-Rakhman Yakhyaev opens up on what fuels his UFC success

Before making his UFC debut, 34-year-old Abdul-Rakhman Yakhyaev had already built an impressive resume. He began competing in professional MMA in 2021 at the age of 20, balancing his training with college studies. At the same time, Yakhyaev was completing a degree in banking and working as a plumber before fully committing to his fighting career. He did whatever it took to reach the top, gradually making a name for himself among the sport’s rising prospects.

Drawing inspiration from his favorite fighter, Jon Jones, Abdul-Rakhman Yakhyaev left his mark on the European circuit, capturing the European NAGA championship. In addition, he held both the Ares FC light heavyweight title and the KhanFight light heavyweight championship. Now, he aims to accomplish even more in his UFC career. Speaking about his ambition to join the fight business in a UFC Q&A, Abdul-Rakhman Yakhyaev told UFC, “I am fighting for money and to be better than everybody.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

At UFC Qatar, the event serves as a launchpad for rising stars, and Yakhyaev is poised to shine. While he still has a long journey ahead, he remains determined to work hard and hopes to learn from legends like Jon Jones, Daniel Cormier, and Mike Tyson. With today’s win, he has taken another step closer to realizing his dream.