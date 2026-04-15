“Your Daughter, Your Woman, Your Mama…”: Joaquin Buckley Goes Personal Against Sean Brady

Joaquin Buckley is not holding anything back as he prepares for his biggest test yet. As he prepares to headline UFC 328 against Sean Brady, the welterweight contender has taken the competition to a personal level, questioning not just Brady’s abilities but also his mindset.

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In a recent interview, ‘New Mansa’ addressed Brady’s comments about fighting through injuries in his last fight. The Philadelphia native said that he almost didn’t get medical clearance before facing Michael Morales, ultimately losing via knockout. For some, that showed toughness. For Buckley, it didn’t change anything. With many speculating that Sean Brady only accepted that fight because of his daughter, ‘New Mansa’ was quick to shut down that narrative.

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“So you think the daughter gave him a little more heart?” he asked during his interview with Parry Punch. “That’s one thing about it. Your daughter, your woman, your mama, none of that stuff can help motivate you when you step out there, you know what I mean?

“It’s either in you or it ain’t, and it ain’t in him. I promise you that. “So even if he wants to pretend like, yeah, I’m gonna do this for baby girl, and I’m gonna do this for XYZ, yet again, I’ma pull that b—- out of him. I’mma pull it out.”

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For the unaware, Sean Brady confessed after the defeat that he had an issue with his medicals in the days leading up to the Morales fight. And even though, he simply went on ahead and competed, he ultimately paid the price at the end of the night.

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“Everything was going smooth up until Thursday,” he told Ariel Helwani. “I don’t want to get too crazy with the details because I don’t want to sound like I’m making excuses, but I essentially didn’t know I was fighting until Saturday at 5 p.m.

Ultimately, I fought, I still went in there. I thought I was going to still be able to pull it off, but unfortunately, it just didn’t work out for me that night. I don’t want to talk about it too much because I don’t want to sound like I’m making excuses.”

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So, Joaquin Buckley’s reply is surely blunt assessment and one that cuts deeper than typical fight talk. ‘New Mansa’ didn’t just dismiss Sean Brady’s explanation—he questioned whether that edge exists at all, and that too in the most disrespectful way possible by bringing up the 33-year-old’s family into the fray.

Buckley has a history of high-risk performances and highlight-reel finishes, so this kind of confidence is nothing new. Since coming down to welterweight, he’s been sharper, faster, and more dangerous, putting himself in position for a bout like this.

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The matchup itself is already a clash of styles. Joaquin Buckley’s explosive striking will face off against Sean Brady’s grappling-heavy style, with both fighters hoping to take a significant stride toward title contention.

After losing to Morales, Brady sees the bout as a chance to redeem himself. Buckley sees this as an opportunity to establish that he belongs among the division’s top.

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And judging by how personal this has already become, neither man is planning to leave it to the judges. But do you know that despite how bitter the feud looks online, ‘New Mansa’ wasn’t the opponent Sean Brady wanted to face for a comeback fight?

Sean Brady admits Joaquin Buckley wasn’t his first choice

The tension between them makes the matchup seem inevitable now, although Sean Brady didn’t plan for it to be exactly this way. Coming off a loss, the 33-year-old was looking higher up the rankings, looking for fighters that would propel him directly back into contention rather than a fellow rebound fighter.

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In the aforementioned interview with Ariel Helwani, he confessed that he had his sights set on others, including Belal Muhammad and Carlos Prates, before the UFC offered him Joaquin Buckley.

“I kind of knew this was a matchup that was very possible,” Brady said. “I just fought and lost. He fought and lost. We’re both coming off losses. It’s a good style matchup, so I knew that it was a possibility.

“I asked for Belal [Muhammad]. I asked for [Carlos] Prates. I asked for everybody, and they came back with Buckley, which is fine with me.”

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Two fighters coming off losses, both needing a statement—it made sense, even if it wasn’t ideal.

“In my mind, I beat him; I get right back on the horse,” he continued. “I’m right back in the win column, and I’m right back in the race in a very clogged-up division still. I’m just happy I have a fight.”

For Sean Brady, the strategy is clear now: beat Joaquin Buckley, get back on the UFC matchmaker’s radar, and re-enter the crowded welterweight race without wasting any more time waiting for the perfect fight. And with ‘New Mansa’ making things more personal with his recent dig, a knockout or submission finish will surely be expected at UFC 328.