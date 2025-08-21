Zhang Mingyang Ethnicity and Nationality: Is the UFC Fighter Chinese?

UFC fans are just a day away from witnessing Dana White & Co.’s highly anticipated return to China. Tomorrow, UFC Fight Night 257 will take place at the Shanghai Indoor Stadium, marking the promotion’s first event on the mainland since the COVID-19 pandemic. The main event promises fireworks as Johnny Walker takes on Zhang Mingyang.

While both fighters currently sit outside the top 10 rankings, they remain among the most electrifying talents in the division. Co-headliners Brian Ortega and Aljamain Sterling will also face off in a featherweight clash, adding further star power to the card. Beyond the marquee matchups, the event serves as a major platform for Chinese MMA fighters to showcase their skills to a global audience.

This fight card is part of a broader push by the UFC to re-engage the mainland China market: sources point to an increased emphasis on the Road to UFC pipeline and local partnerships that help funnel homegrown fighters like Zhang onto global broadcasts. The Road to UFC program, which Zhang used to earn his contract, is being highlighted by UFC marketing as a cornerstone of that strategy.Beyond the marquee bouts, the event serves as a crucial platform for Chinese MMA talent to gain international exposure. China’s MMA scene remains relatively opaque to global audiences due to restricted access to Western social media platforms which limits online visibility for local fighters.

Ahead of his showdown with Johnny Walker, here’s a closer look at Zhang Mingyang’s life.

Zhang Mingyang’s Ethnicity and Nationality

27-year-old Zhang Mingyang hails from Fuyang, Anhui, China, a city in the northwestern part of the province near the Henan border. He belongs to the Han ethnic group, the largest ethnic community in the country. Zhang’s hometown lies along the Fu River, a waterway that nourishes the region’s agriculture, and rugged mountains frame it.

This landscape inspired his nickname, ‘Mountain Tiger,’ reflecting his father’s hope that he would grow fearless and resilient like a tiger. Zhang began his combat journey at just 12, training at a local monastery before transitioning into Sanda, where he honed his striking and overall fighting skills. He recalled, “I started traditional Chinese martial arts training when I was 12. After two years, I started to train Sanda and joined the Shanxi province Sanda team.”

To pursue a professional MMA career, he relocated to Shandong Province—a region historically pivotal in the rise of Chinese civilization. Positioned at the crossroads of ancient north-south and east-west trade routes and ranking second in population nationwide, Shandong offered Zhang both opportunity and exposure. This move proved instrumental in shaping his career, establishing him as one of China’s most promising rising stars in mixed martial arts.

Zhang Mingyang’s UFC Career

While making waves on China’s national Sanda team, Zhang Mingyang’s UFC journey began long before he officially entered professional MMA. Discovering UFC fight videos online ignited his ambition to compete on the sport’s global stage. Reflecting on his early development, Zhang recalled, “When I was 16, I had my first pro MMA fight, but I wasn’t good at grappling at that time. Then I started my official MMA training at 17 years old.”

Determined to chase his UFC dream, the Chinese standout left home and rose through the ranks of the Sanda World Cup, securing gold in the 93kg class at the Mixed Martial Arts Association. His defining moment came in 2022 on Road to UFC Season 1, where, despite being an underdog, he delivered a first-round knockout over George Tokkos, becoming the first fighter to secure a UFC contract through the program.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Since making his UFC debut, Zhang Mingyang boasts a 19-6 record and remains undefeated in his current four-fight streak. His latest triumph came in April, when he defeated veteran Anthony Smith, climbing the light heavyweight rankings. Beyond the octagon, Zhang sharpens his skills at Extreme Couture Mixed Martial Arts and holds a blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Tomorrow, all eyes will be on the 27-year-old Chinese prospect as he faces seasoned veteran Johnny Walker, known for challenging reigning champion Magomed Ankalaev.