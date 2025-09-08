Brock Lesnar’s Daughter Mya Celebrates Boyfriend’s 49ers Win After Iconic NCAA, MWC Moment

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 17-13, keeping fans on the edge of their seats until the final whistle. Every score, tackle, and defensive stand had the crowd buzzing, and excitement spilled over online as supporters celebrated the win. Among the cheering, Mya Lesnar, the daughter of WWE and UFC legend Brock Lesnar, made sure to share her own moment of joy, posting on Instagram to commemorate the hard-fought victory.

Lesnar’s post was short but full of energy: “LFG,” she wrote alongside a story highlighting the 49ers’ triumph. Her excitement was amplified by the fact that her boyfriend, Drew Moss, plays for the 49ers. Moss, an undrafted rookie offensive lineman, was inactive for the game due to coaching decisions, but the win was nonetheless significant for the pair as Moss continues to carve out his spot in the NFL.

Earlier in the day, Lesnar had been part of another special moment, attending the Colorado State University Athletics Hall of Fame induction for track and field legend Mostafa Hassan. The newly minted star shared the photo on his Instagram, as the caption alone had more titles than many would even get to see in their lifetime.

It read, “@mostafahassan70 inductee to the CSU Hall of Fame. 6x MWC Champion & 2x NCAA Shot Put Champion. Standing w @mya.lesnar—two of the best @csutrackfieldxc @csuathletics.” Hassan, originally from Cairo, created history at CSU with back-to-back NCAA shot put titles and a string of record-breaking performances, leaving a legacy that Mya Lesnar was proud to celebrate.

Hassan’s journey has been remarkable, from dominating NCAA competitions to representing Egypt at the Tokyo and Paris Olympic Games, all while balancing his personal growth and family life. And Mya Lesnar’s presence at the induction event reflected not just admiration for his superhuman athletic feats, but also respect for perseverance and leadership, qualities that resonate with her own connection to elite athletes like Moss and her very own father, Brock Lesnar.

Speaking of Moss, his journey from Lamar University to CSU and now the NFL has been nothing short of inspirational. He played every game for CSU over two seasons, helping the offensive line rank fourth nationally in sacks allowed and paving the way for a 1,000-yard rusher in 2024. He earned multiple conference honors and is now working to establish himself as a solid option for the 49ers, ready to step in when the offensive line suffers injuries.

Even from the sidelines, Lesnar showed her support by sharing her delight for both his journey and the team’s victory. But it is worth noting that while she found herself celebrating the achievements of her close ones, she, too, received an honor that surely proved her place as one of the best athletes in the world right now.

Mya Lesnar joins the 2025 “Walk of Champions”

While rooting for Drew Moss and the 49ers, Mya Lesnar got her own shining moment. She was honored as part of the Class of 2025 “Walk of Champions” at Colorado State University, recognizing the school’s top athletes in front of over 37,000 fans during the Rams’ sold-out home opener against Northern Colorado. The crowd erupted as Mya stepped forward, praising her track and field accomplishments as well as the football team’s stunning last-minute victory.

Lesnar, one of CSU’s most decorated athletes, has won numerous shot put and field events during her college career. She shared the moment on Instagram and captioned it, “Go RAMS!!” Her attendance at the ceremony emphasized not just her record-breaking exploits, which included four consecutive Mountain West Conference shot put wins, but also her growing reputation as a world-class athlete with professional goals.

Looking ahead, Mya Lesnar is focused on the future. With a personal best of 19.60 meters in shot put and other NCAA records, she is looking forward to professional competitions like the Prefontaine Classic and the United States National Championships.Working closely with her coach, Brian Bedard, she hopes to represent the United States at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, determined to prove that her collegiate achievements are only the beginning.