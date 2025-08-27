Brock Lesnar’s Daughter Mya Issues Four Word Message as Boyfriend Makes 49ers’ Final 53-Man Roster

The NFL preseason always leaves broken hearts. Rosters shrink, dreams vanish, and some players never put the pads back on again. But for one undrafted rookie, the door has opened wider. Drew Moss, a 22-year-old offensive lineman out of Colorado State, survived the San Francisco 49ers’ final round of roster cuts. He didn’t just survive, though; he earned a spot.

And watching closely, with pride and excitement, was his girlfriend, Mya Lesnar! On Instagram, the daughter of the former UFC heavyweight champion, Brock Lesnar, kept it short but powerful. She shared the news report on Drew Moss on her story and wrote in the caption, “so proud of you @drew.moss03”

Later, the couple celebrated the milestone together. Posting photos of steakhouse plates, Mya Lesnar added, “Had the best dinner @flemingssteakhouse to celebrate @drew.moss03 tonight!!!”

What does this mean for Moss? For now, he gets to stand on the sideline in San Francisco’s red and gold. The team trimmed its roster to 53 players, cutting nearly half the preseason squad. Moss stayed in the picture while many others vanished.

But here’s the twist. Is he safe? Maybe not. Injuries to veterans could open immediate playing time. Or Moss could be the 52nd man, a placeholder waiting to be swapped out if a more seasoned player becomes available. As per a report by ‘Niner Noise’, he may be on the roster “simply to act as insurance.”

The story isn’t just about Moss, though. It’s also about Mya. She’s carved her own name into the sports world, far from her father’s shadow. Brock Lesnar may be “The Beast Incarnate,” but Mya has become a force of her own.

At Colorado State, she dominated the shot put. She won the 2024 NCAA indoor national championship with a throw of 18.53 meters. She called it a season she would “never forget,” and a testament to the daily support she received from teammates and family.

In June 2025, she claimed the NCAA Division 1 shot put crown. She’s been smashing records, piling up titles, and representing the Lesnar name in a very different arena. Now, with Moss making the 49ers roster and Mya basking in national glory, their timelines have begun to intertwine. They both know the grind, and when one wins, the other celebrates too.

But despite her own accomplishments, the shadow of her father still lingers over Mya Lesnar. How? Well, a former UFC rival’s daughter has made it clear that if the shot put star ever trades her throwing circle for a cage, it could revive one of the sport’s most iconic feuds.

Mya Lesnar receives a call-out to settle her father’s rivalry with a trilogy in “daughter form”

Enter Bella Mir. At just 22, the daughter of former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir has already carved out her own lane in MMA. Unlike many children of legends, she’s not running from her father’s shadow. She’s embracing it as she told MMA fighting, “But I just love being a part of his [legacy], and I love that he gets to be a part of mine, too…”

Yet Bella knows her last name comes with baggage and intrigue. Fans haven’t forgotten her father’s rivalry with Brock Lesnar, who split two fights with Mir in the UFC. Their first bout saw Mir snatch a submission win in Lesnar’s debut. The rematch at UFC 100 flipped the script, with Lesnar battering Mir in one of the most-watched events in MMA history. A trilogy never happened, leaving unfinished business.

That’s where she sees an opportunity involving Mya Lesnar. According to her, “It’s funny you say that about Mya Lesnar, the amount of people that have asked me if I want to fight her and do the Brock Lesnar-Frank Mir trilogy but in daughter form. I know Dana [White] would 100 percent approve of that if Mya was fighting. ”

She even went further, laying out her dream scenario with, “I’m like Mya, just train for a year. She’s athletic. She’ll get it down. She trains for a year? That would be insane. Honestly.”

Mya Lesnar, for her part, has shown zero interest in fighting. She’s a national champion in track and field, not combat sports. But as Bella Mir’s challenge shows, even when Mya’s just celebrating a boyfriend’s NFL breakthrough or dominating the shot put circle, the echoes of her last name keep pulling her toward a different kind of spotlight!