Browns’ Myles Garrett Turns Heads as He Lifts Ex-UFC Heavyweight Champ Stipe Miocic With Ease

Stipe Miocic may be one of the greatest heavyweights in UFC history, but even he wasn’t ready for this surprise from NFL sensation Myles Garrett. While the UFC’s greatest heavyweight champion was taking selfies on the sidelines (a part of his post-fight career with the Cleveland Browns), Garrett appeared behind him and effortlessly lifted the former champ like he weighed nothing. While the moment was for a bit of fun between the two, the video surely sent fans into a frenzy online.

Garrett, a physical marvel even by NFL standards, had a level of strength that surely left fans awestruck. “WOW, that was a lift 😳🤣,” one fan said, while another joked, “Lmao, how tight was that clench factor?” His sheer size and power surely had people setting up fantasy matchups.

Taking the lead on being the next head matchmaker of this ‘Imaginary Fight League,’ a fan commented, “Just imagine Myles Garrett as a UFC fighter; they’d have to make a super heavyweight division.” Others emphasized their take on his fighter-like physique by commenting, “Myles is so beefy 😍😍😍.”

But even with Garrett’s dominant display, devoted MMA fans were ready to protect Stipe Miocic’s legacy. Some stated that while Garett is a beast, it would still be an easy feat for a warrior like Miocic to defeat someone like him despite the NFL star’s incredible athleticism. “It would take a guy like Stipe to stop Myles Garrett, or else good luck 😂,” one person said. Another kept it real: “Doesn’t matter in the cage. Stipe sleeps him.”

The sentiment was clear: Garrett might win the lift, but Stipe Miocic still rules the Octagon. However, there’s still no denying that the former UFC fighter must’ve been shocked by the sheer strength of Myles Garrett. To be fair, the surprise was equally shared by the fans. “Imagine you’re just standing there and then you’re lifted into space by Myles Garrett,” a fan joked, while another added, “Stipe never been picked up like that in his life.”

Apart from the laughs, this exchange shows Miocic’s great bond with Cleveland. Miocic, a native of Euclid, Ohio, and a longtime Browns fan, has remained connected to the city’s sports culture through his photography work with the team, his co-owned ‘All Cleveland Coffee’ business, and his community service.

Whether behind the camera or inside the cage, it’s evident Stipe Miocic is still a popular figure in the city, even while he’s being hoisted into the air. But what if the former UFC heavyweight champion actually ends up training the NFL star? Well, he once did that years ago, so this shouldn’t be a surprise if he does it again.

Back when “Monster” Myles Garrett left Stipe Miocic impressed

It turns out that Stipe Miocic and Myles Garrett have crossed paths before, and that the ex-UFC champion may have helped sharpen the Browns star. Six years back, Garrett was sweating it out at Miocic’s home gym, Strong Style MMA, attempting to lose weight and increase speed before the NFL season. And trust us when we tell you that the former heavyweight champion wasn’t gentle on him either.

Miocic pushed Garrett to his limits with everything from pad work to belt squats, and he loved it. However, Garrett was a bit startled by the intensity of the sessions. “It was some of the most intense strength workouts that I’ve done,” he said in an interview. He was losing weight quickly, keeping his strength, and, most importantly, prepping his legs for the grueling NFL season.

Miocic wasn’t surprised by Garrett’s performance, either. “He’s still a monster,” Miocic smiled, praising Garrett’s desire and natural athleticism. “He just works hard. He deserves everything he gets.” There’s a reason why these two clicked.

Both are freak athletes with a chip on their shoulders, influenced by Cleveland’s grind-it-out mentality. Garrett has a strong admiration for combat sports, and it’s evident that training with Miocic was more than just for show. It was about the edge. Perhaps Miocic still brings out Garrett’s edge today, just as he did all those years ago.