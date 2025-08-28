Buffalo Bills’ New Icy ‘Cold Front’ Uniform Leaves Dana White’s Son and UFC Star Awestruck Ahead of Ravens Clash

The Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens are set to kick off the 2025 NFL regular season on September 7th at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, New York. But the Bills stole the spotlight early by unveiling a bold new set of jerseys. It was so striking that Dana White’s son and a popular UFC fighter couldn’t help but react.

As part of the NFL’s Rivalries series, several teams unveiled their new jerseys on Thursday. The New England Patriots debuted their “Storm Blue” jersey, while the Seattle Seahawks will sport the “12th Man” jersey. But it’s the Buffalo Bills’ “Cold Front” uniform, which they are going to wear against the Patriots on October 5, that is grabbing some serious attention! Turning the heads of some very famous fans.

Dana White’s son and UFC featherweight reacts to the Buffalo Bills’ jersey

UFC CEO Dana White’s eldest son, Dana White III, is a professional footballer who played for Faith Lutheran High School and the University of San Diego in 2020, liked the Bills’ jersey post on Instagram. But he’s not the only one impressed. UFC featherweight Billy Quarantillo also took to Instagram, writing, “Bout to drop 80 on the Pats with these on.”

Well, ‘Billy Q’ has implied how the Buffalo Bills’ “Cold Front” jersey would actually make the temperature drop when they face the Patriots in their October game. Also, it’s worth mentioning that it’s not just the all-white jersey stealing the spotlight—they’re also bringing back the classic red helmet. So, it won’t be a stretch to say the Bills are in high spirits before taking on their next big step!

The franchise itself seems to recognize the cultural buzz. Buffalo’s marketing team promoted the reveal with icy visuals and retro callbacks, aiming to link the design to the city’s winter identity. Sports apparel analysts have noted that limited-edition alternates often drive merchandise spikes, and early sales figures reportedly suggest the “Cold Front” is on pace to become one of Buffalo’s best-selling alternates in years.

However, as we know, White’s son is a massive American football fan and a professional footballer himself. Let’s take a look at what he thinks about his father’s role in his career, as well as the UFC boss’s thoughts on his son choosing a different path.

UFC CEO on his son choosing football over combat sports

Dana White is often credited as the man who turned MMA into a household name. The 56-year-old spent over half his life building the UFC, transforming it from a $2-million struggling business into a multibillion-dollar sports giant. Naturally, many assumed his son or daughter would take the reins after he retires. But it seems the UFC CEO is a supportive father who prioritizes his kids’ passions.

That’s exactly what happened with his eldest son, Dana White III, who chose to pursue professional football rather than a career in combat sports. According to a People article, White spoke about his son’s love for American football: “He loves football. It’s literally his passion. The way I feel about fighting is the way he feels about football.”

UFC executives often highlight the discipline of combat sports, but White has publicly emphasized that his children don’t have to follow his path. By celebrating Dana White III’s football journey, he projects a rare blend of CEO toughness and family-first flexibility—a theme that resonates with fans beyond MMA circles.

That’s both wholesome and wise. White truly admires what his son is pursuing in life. His supportive attitude extends to his daughter, Savannah, and son Aidan Charles, as well. In fact, the Bills’ reveal gave him another way to share a moment with his oldest son—one more crossover of football and fighting cultures in a year where Buffalo hopes to freeze out its rivals.

With that said, let us know—did you have the same amazing reaction as Dana White III when you saw the Buffalo Bills’ new jersey?