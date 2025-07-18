Chicago Bears Dissed by UFC Legend as He Backs Saints’ New Helmet Drip Over NFC North Rival

“No matter how far we travel, the memories will follow in the baggage car,” Swedish poet August Strindberg once remarked—a timeless reminder of how the past clings to us. This goes even for the world of sports. Whether it’s Michael Jordan’s legendary 1997 flu game or Jackie Robinson breaking baseball’s color barrier in 1947, nostalgia has a lasting grip. That sentiment has made a powerful return in the NFL this season, as several teams tap into their history with throwback uniforms.

Among the most talked-about reveals: the Washington Commanders debuted their “Super Bowl Era” alternate uniforms — a tribute to their early ’90s glory days. Meanwhile, the New Orleans Saints responded to fan calls for a classic redesign with something bold: a white alternate helmet adorned with a gold fleur-de-lis logo and a clean center stripe. The sleek new look didn’t just resonate with fans—it also caught the attention of UFC veteran Daniel Cormier, who is currently in New Orleans ahead of UFC 318, a tribute event for lightweight icon Dustin Poirier’s last fight.

Before fight night, Cormier paid a visit to the Saints’ facility on Thursday with his son. The Saints treated Daniel Cormier and his son to a VIP experience, complete with personalized jerseys and a first look at the new helmet, which ‘DC’ later showcased on The Rich Eisen Show.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Cormier shared, “I’m at the Saints facility in New Orleans—getting the grand tour. They just gave me and my son jerseys. They’re hooking us up. And hey, I just got that brand-new, fresh white Saints helmet. Look at this new ultimate Color Rush helmet! The Bears ain’t got—The Bears ain’t got it like that.”

AD

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 265-Munoz vs Simmons, Aug 7, 2021 Houston, Texas, USA Daniel Cormier before the fight between Johnny Munoz and Jamey Simmonsduring UFC 265 at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports, 07.08.2021 17:05:40, 16529927, NPStrans, Daniel Cormier, Toyota Center, MMA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xTroyxTaorminax 16529927

When it comes to football—especially the New Orleans Saints—Daniel Cormier wears his heart on his sleeve. A proud son of Louisiana, he has been a passionate supporter of the Saints for years. But the football love runs in the family. ‘DC’s son has been making a name for himself in youth football, playing for the Morgan Hill Raiders since he was seven.

Just last year, Cormier wrote a heartfelt note of appreciation to the Raiders’ management and coaching staff, thanking them for their continued support in shaping his son’s athletic journey.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

UFC veteran Daniel Cormier shares gratitude after son’s season with Morgan Hill Raiders

Since stepping away from MMA competition, Daniel Cormier has remained deeply involved in the sport, but his commitment now extends far beyond the broadcast booth and podcasts. These days, he’s channeling his passion into mentoring the next generation of athletes, teaching wrestling mat skills to young talents, including Chael Sonnen’s son and his own.

Athletics have always been a part of the Daniel Cormier household, especially wrestling and football. Last year, Cormier’s son completed his youth football journey with the Morgan Hill Raiders, a California-based team he’s proudly represented since he was seven years old. Later that year, the proud father took to social media to reflect on the moment and express his gratitude to the organization that helped shape his son’s growth over the years.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In a post featuring his son in full football gear, Daniel Cormier wrote, “My boy has played football for @mhraiderslive and these coaches since he was 7 years old. What a great experience it has been. As we wind down another football season we are thankful for all the time and effort you guys have given little Daniel. It’s been amazing to watch him grow alongside most of the same kids since day 1. Unreal how fast time flies !!!!!”

While his son appears to be forging his own path in sports, ‘DC’ himself shows no signs of slowing down when it comes to MMA or the UFC. With a wealth of fight knowledge and a smooth transition into broadcasting, it raises the question—if given the opportunity, could Daniel Cormier take on an even bigger role beyond commentary? Let us know what you think.