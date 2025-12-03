Dana White Drops $10K on Joe Rogan Memorabilia Backed by Tom Brady’s Personal Passion

UFC CEO Dana White is known for his many passions—boxing, MMA, luxury cars, and ambitious business ventures. But beyond all that, he has another hobby that often surprises fans—collecting rare trading cards. Some of these sell for thousands or even millions of dollars. While his latest pickup didn’t cross the million-dollar mark, White still dropped an eye-catching $10,000 on a rare Joe Rogan card.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Just six days ago, the 56-year-old appeared in a live vlog collaboration between Tom Brady’s CardVault—a premium collectible shop—and Fanatics, the parent company of Topps—the powerhouse behind trading cards and collectibles. Earlier this year, Topps regained the exclusive UFC trading card license in a new multi-year deal with the UFC. More importantly, though, the company has shared fresh details about White’s headline-making purchase.

ADVERTISEMENT

White adds Joe Rogan to his million-dollar collection

In new behind-the-scenes footage from the live vlog, Fanatics revealed on Instagram, “Dana White just bought the most expensive Joe Rogan card ever for $10,000.” Dana White reportedly came across the card during the show and immediately offered ten grand for it. The previous owner didn’t hesitate to accept the lucrative offer, giving White yet another addition to his growing trading card collection.

That wasn’t the only card the UFC CEO picked up. “Then, he dropped another $10k on his own rookie card,” Fanatics added in the post. With that, both cards have now become the most expensive Joe Rogan and Dana White cards in existence. Rogan, the color commentator for UFC, has been working with the company since the promotion’s inception. White has also praised Rogan for his crucial role in the UFC’s growth.

Besides, White’s partnership with Topps has also seen him frequently opening card packs on social media alongside giveaways for fans. Additionally, these aren’t the only cards in White’s possession. Back in July, he showcased his impressive collection during an interview with the Nelk Boys, displaying a Michael Jordan rookie card, a Tom Brady refractor, and several others featuring Tiger Woods, Kobe Bryant, and Puka Nacua—together valued at around $1 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fanatics Collect (@fanaticscollect) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

And he’s hardly alone in the hobby. NFL legend Tom Brady became involved with CardVault—the same company where White made his purchase—in February 2025, when he acquired a 50% ownership stake and rebranded it as CardVault by Tom Brady. Still, White isn’t always this fortunate when hunting for rare cards or finding a seller ready to let one go.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Dana White missed out on a $4million baseball card

Dana White previously revealed he narrowly missed out on buying a one-of-a-kind Shohei Ohtani baseball card for a massive $4 million. The UFC boss was ready to make one of the most expensive purchases in trading-card history. Speaking on the Princes St Pizza YouTube channel, White explained just how close he came to securing the rare refractor card.

“I’ve been trying to buy the Ohtani refractor card,” he told host Nick Turturro. “I offered $4million for it, right? So it looked like we were going to get it. So then they [the LA Dodgers] won the World Series and the guy wants $10million.” White admitted the price jump ended the deal, adding, “I was nuts at $4million… It’s one of one.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The missed purchase would have shattered the current Shohei Ohtani card record of just over $1 million.

Clearly, the Joe Rogan card worth $10K wasn’t his first big purchase, and it won’t be his last. But what do you think about such purchases when fighters in the UFC have to have second jobs to survive?