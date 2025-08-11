Dana White Sends 5-Word Message to Chiefs’ Jaden Hicks After Intercepting Cardinals QB

Dana White hasn’t been very visible in recent months, fueling retirement rumors and fan curiosity about his future in the UFC. Despite the highly anticipated UFC 319 event this weekend, the head honcho took to social media to congratulate a budding NFL talent, rather than talking MMA. So, who is this player to steal the attention of the UFC CEO?

Well, it’s none other than Jaden Hicks, the Kansas City Chiefs’ second-year defensive back. Hicks made a statement in the preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals, intercepting a critical pass deep in the red zone. This play ended a promising Cardinals drive and showed his growing importance on a Chiefs defense that is adjusting to some big changes.

With veteran safety Justin Reid departing in the offseason, the Chiefs have been looking for new secondary leaders, and Hicks is stepping up to fill that role. His first season was solid, with 29 tackles, five pass breakups, and three interceptions in 17 games. Now, in 2025, expectations are higher, and Hicks has accepted the challenge.

Displaying poise and confidence on the field, he has already pleased his coaches, teammates, and the UFC boss. Taking to his Instagram account, Dana White uploaded a story of Hicks’ play with the caption, “Congrats @jaden.hickss. Yeah, 21!” So, it surely looks like he has his eyes on the rising NFL prospect.

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has also publicly complimented the 22-year-old, believing him to be a vocal leader capable of making game-changing plays. That interception against Kyler Murray was a clear example of those instincts in action, preventing points but also sending a statement that Jaden Hicks is ready to take over Reid’s role.

If Jaden Hicks continues to make plays like this interception, there’s no doubt he’ll become a key member of the Chiefs’ defense. And now, courtesy of Dana White’s shoutout, his rising star shines even brighter around the sports world. However, it is worth noting that he isn’t the only NFL star with the UFC boss’s support right now, as even Puka Nacua is definitely on his path to greatness.

Dana White-backed Puka Nacua earns major NFL honor

Dana White’s spotlight on Jaden Hicks isn’t a one-off—he’s also been quietly backing another NFL rising star, Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua. Their bond is deep, dating back to the NFL star’s childhood days playing youth football alongside White’s own son in Las Vegas. The head honcho frequently refers to Nacua as family, almost like an uncle-nephew relationship, and now, Nacua is making sure to make his uncle proud.

Puka Nacua’s NFL journey has been impressive from the start. Despite limited playing time due to injuries, he has averaged over 1,200 receiving yards per season, earning a reputation as one of the league’s most dependable playmakers. Last season, he put up nearly 1,000 yards in just 11 games and was named one of the NFL’s Top 50 players for 2025, showing his impact and potential.

What sets Nacua apart is his dependability when healthy, and with veteran Davante Adams mentoring him, his game is just becoming better. Dana White’s pleasure in seeing Nacua grow from a local child to an NFL star is clear, recognizing not only his physical ability but also the person he has become. For the UFC CEO, it’s about more than just football; it’s about family thriving on the biggest stage.