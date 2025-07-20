Dustin Poirier Walkout Disappoints, Lil Wayne Hype Faces Superbowl-Esque Fate at UFC 318 in New Orleans

Lil Wayne’s walkout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 318 had all the makings of an iconic Louisiana moment. After all, it was two hometown heroes under one roof. But instead of a high-energy performance, Wayne simply walked ‘The Diamond’ to the Octagon. No mic, no live act, just a quiet escort that surely fell well short of the hype.

Fans expecting a spectacular show were truly underwhelmed, with the moment feeling more like a missed opportunity than a memorable tribute to one of the greatest fighters to ever grace the Octagon. This was Poirier’s final bout. To make it special, it was in New Orleans, only two hours away from his Lafayette origins.

So, it was no surprise that The Smoothie King Center was prepared for something electric. However, Wayne’s walkout, even with the applause, quickly lost the crowd’s interest. It is worth noting that there might have been more than meets the eye.

The possible reason for Wayne’s lack of enthusiasm can be because of his heartbreak after being overlooked for the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show, in his own city. “They stole that feeling,” Wayne told Rolling Stone, promising never to perform at the Super Bowl again.

He further revealed that he didn’t even see Kendrick Lamar’s halftime performance, choosing to play pool with Lil Twist instead. Wayne confessed he had stepped outside his comfort zone to get the job. From attending exclusive events, socializing with people like Tom Brady, only to hear, “We ain’t in charge.”

Fans show their disappointment after Lil Wayne’s silent walkout for Dustin Poirier

That letdown may have carried over to UFC 318, changing what should have been a celebration into a silent act. However, this move did not resonate with fans, who definitely anticipated much more from the rapper. The walkout quickly became a subject of discussion online, with fans expressing their disappointment.

Some were confused, others outright laughed, and a few even called it a missed opportunity for both Lil Wayne and Dustin Poirier. Many simply expected more: a live rap, a verse from one of Wayne’s classics, or at least some energy. Instead, they got a silent walk. One fan wrote, “LIL WAYNE DIDN’T WALK OUT WITH HIM LMFAOOOOOOO,” describing the letdown.

Another added, “I thought Lil Wayne was gonna be rapping with Poirier. Not just in his corner.” One X post summed it up with outright honesty: “Kinda an underwhelming walkout. Crowd carried, and Lil Wayne barely did anything.”

Then came the bigger questions. “Not to be that guy but what was the point unless he was performing 😭,” a user asked, while another tweeted, “Why did everyone hype up Lil Wayne? He didn’t walk out Dustin lol.” A few fans blamed head honcho Dana White, suggesting the UFC may have shut it down.

“Dana probably said nah,” one wrote, with another adding, “Guess Lil Wayne asked for too much money to actually perform.” And in perhaps the most apt comparison, one fan tied it all together: “Lil Wayne not performing during the walkout is (partly) why he didn’t get to rep his turf for the Super Bowl… Legendary rapper. But bad with performances for sure.” Well, it surely looks like fans are left with a sour taste in their mouths after this massive letdown.