“Fire Him. But in the Middle of a Shift?”: Ryan Clark’s Unceremonious ESPN Exit Baffles Ex-CBS Analyst

According to Andrew Marchand of The Athletic, ESPN has parted ways with Ryan Clark after more than a decade with the network while the broadcast was still on! Marchand later revealed more details on X, claiming that Clark had been on Monday’s episode of NFL Live, discussing the New York Giants’ expectations before disappearing after a commercial break. This caught many off-guard, and the strange circumstances also quickly piqued the interest of MMA analyst Luke Thomas.

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“Getting fired on air but not committing any on-air offense is a new one,” Thomas wrote on X.

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One fan argued that ESPN had little choice because word of Ryan Clark’s firing leaked before the planned layoffs. However, Thomas wasn’t convinced and wanted to know how the former NFL star learned of the decision during the show.

“How did he find out on air?” he asked.

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The same user explained that, with reports already circulating publicly, ESPN officials told Ryan Clark during the commercial break rather than waiting until the following morning.

“They told him because the story was out,” he replied. “If we knew, he was going to know. It’s a messed up situation, but the layoffs are scheduled for tomorrow.”

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Even after hearing the explanation, it was no surprise that, unlike most fans, Luke Thomas also found the timing impossible to justify. When another social media user claimed that Clark’s departure was inevitable because he believed the former NFL safety wasn’t good at his analyst role, Thomas made it clear his issue wasn’t the decision itself.

“Fire him. But in the middle of a shift?” he responded to the fan’s tweet.

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Ryan Clark’s departure comes as ESPN and NFL Network prepare for bigger layoffs in the wake of Disney’s restructuring. ESPN just acquired NFL Network in a deal that also granted the NFL a 10% share in the company, with further job layoffs expected across both organizations.

Even though ESPN hasn’t publicly commented on Clark’s departure, The Athletic reported that the former Pittsburgh Steelers safety was earning more than $2 million a year and was expected to be a big part of the network’s coverage of Super Bowl LXI next year. However, it is worth noting that discussions about his long-term future reportedly began months ago.

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Reports state the management at ESPN was already growing increasingly concerned about Ryan Clark’s on-air conduct, especially after the tiff with co-host Peter Schrager.

During a September 2025 episode of Get Up, Clark dismissed colleague Peter Schrager‘s opinion during a debate about Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

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“That’s the non-player in you,” Clark stated.

Schrager objected to Clark’s comment. He requested that Clark not belittle him, and stressed that different perspectives deserved to be heard.

However, Ryan Clark’s response only made things worse.

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“Peter, what I need for you to do is not get mad and let me finish.”

Hours later, Ryan Clark apologized publicly on X.

“Today, I had an interaction with my colleague (Peter Schrager), both on and off the air, that I regret,” he wrote. “I have apologized to Peter and taken accountability with ESPN leadership.

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“I value working with Peter and look forward to this season. My focus will remain on professionalism, teamwork, and being a better teammate moving forward.”

Whether that apology ultimately changed ESPN’s view appears doubtful. According to The Athletic, the exchange contributed to executives turning against the former NFL star, with internal questions about his future reportedly dating back to February despite him receiving a new contract just last year.

Now, after more than a decade with the network, Ryan Clark’s ESPN career has ended in one of the most awkward ways possible—not after finishing a show, but during one.