Henry Cejudo Announces Tom Brady UFC Fight in Major Blunder Involving Irish Star

Henry Cejudo, despite having no success inside the Octagon ever since he came back from retirement, has made a pretty big name in the MMA podcasting world. The former double champion joined hands with former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman as their Pound 4 Pound podcast keeps growing with each passing episode. However, Cejudo, much like others, isn’t immune to making mistakes.

During a recent video posted on his YouTube channel, Henry Cejudo expressed his issues with the UFC’s welterweight division. Just when we thought the division already had a few potential title contenders, Kamaru Usman came out with a big win over Joaquin Buckley. Now that ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is also asking for a title shot, Cejudo wonders what Dana White has in mind for the 170-pounders, while mentioning the announcement of Carlos Prates vs Geoff Neal.

“The welterweight division is a mess, but only because my co-host is in it. Maybe it’s a hot mess,” said Henry Cejudo. “That’s right. I’m talking about Kamaru Usman. What happens to the 170 lbs? I mean, obviously, Prates and Geoff Neal just got announced, but what’s next?” It’s after this statement that ‘Triple C’ made a massive blunder while discussing the rise in tensions between Ian Garry and Sean Brady.

Ian Garry and Sean Brady fighting each other appears to make sense for Henry Cejudo. The welterweight duo has been taking shots at each other for a while now, so making them fight would be the sensible thing to do, according to the former double champion. But while talking about Brady, he mistook Sean for Tom Brady, which came as a surprise since Cejudo doesn’t usually make such mistakes.

“I mean, we potentially have a matchup between Ian Garry vs Tom [Sean] Brady. They’ve been talking down to each other’s throats, and who knows? Maybe they will finally make that fight happen,” the former double champion stated.

Well, Tom Brady is a massive household name in the United States, so it’s not a surprise to see Henry Cejudo make a blunder by calling Sean Brady by the NFL legend’s name. But guess what? The same thing happened with ‘Triple C’ when Dana White made his way into Mike Tyson’s podcast. Let’s take a look.

Mike Tyson mispronounces Henry Cejudo’s name

The youngest boxing heavyweight champion in history, Mike Tyson, briefly worked as a podcast host on his famous Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson show. While the show is no longer alive, some of the memories will live forever. One of the famous instances from Tyson’s podcast when his interaction with Hasbulla, the Dagestani influencer, which went viral on social media. Then, there was Henry Cejudo, who did not appear but got a mention from ‘Iron’ Mike.

So Dana White was the guest on one of the episodes of Mike Tyson’s podcast. While talking about Aljamain Sterling, the boxing legend suddenly recalled ‘Funk Master’ fighting Henry Cejudo, but would mess up ‘Triple C’s name. Tyson asked Dana White, “He fought Henry, right? Henry Aruto?” As you’d expect, the whole MMA community was left in splits.

Well, mistakes are a part of life, and even the best of the best succumb to them on certain occasions in the podcasting business. However, fans may have expected more from Henry Cejudo, as Sean Brady is a pretty big name in the UFC at the current time. What do you have to say about Henry Cejudo’s blunder? Drop your comments below.