Paddy Pimblett Feeling Dwarfed by Raiders’ LT Sparks Fighting Scenarios in UFC & NFL World

A lighthearted interaction between two top athletes has gone viral on social media. UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett uploaded a now-viral video with NFL star Kolton Miller, and people couldn’t stop reacting to the staggering height difference. The meeting was not part of a fight or promotion but rather an actual crossover that got the internet buzzing.

Pimblett wrote in his Instagram caption, “Still can’t get over how big my man was 🤣. @kolton_miller made me feel like an atomweight stood next to him.” Miller, 6’9″, towered over the 5’10” UFC star. The video shows Pimblett giggling and again stating, “The size of this lad.” As expected, fans flooded the comments after seeing the ever-so-energetic ‘Baddy’ getting awestruck by the size difference.

The video quickly went viral, immediately becoming a meme fest. Fans were startled by Miller’s sheer size, with comments like “Those NFL dudes are a different breed” and “Jesus Christ! 😮” topping the responses. Another fan simply wrote, “Huuuuge!!” capturing what most people were thinking.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Of course, UFC fans couldn’t help but imagine the two going one-on-one. It was all in good fun, and fans obviously liked imagining the unlikely matchup. One user joked, “Paddy still put him in kip in under a minute,” while another mocked Miller’s build, asking, “Why does it look like he never trained legs before?” One user even described a fictitious fight strategy: “Leg kicks, Paddy, keep moving, and chop the legs.”

AD

Paddy Pimblett’s personality made the moment much more enjoyable. His quip, “And I thought I was heavy,” left followers laughing, while others replicated his Scouse accent in the comments: “Daaaaa shhaaaizeeeee of theeees fellaaaaaa” and “…the size of this felLAH? 😂” Pimblett’s genuine reaction and playful personality reminded fans why he is still one of the most fascinating figures in MMA.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paddy THE BADDY Pimblett (@theufcbaddy) Expand Post

Though there is no official word on Pimblett’s next opponent, this brief crossover between the UFC and the NFL has kept his name in the spotlight. And, in typical Paddy manner, it wasn’t a knockout or submission that piqued viewers’ interest; it was simply his ability to transform a casual scenario into absolute gold online.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, it is worth noting that while he seems all fun on camera, he takes MMA way too seriously. In fact, he recently made a stunning admission that he was just a pound away from getting kidney failure, all due to his dedication to the sport.

Paddy Pimblett makes a shocking confession

While Paddy Pimblett’s NFL crossover showed his usual playful side, things haven’t always been so lighthearted behind the scenes. On his podcast, he recently discussed a dangerous moment in his early career when he nearly suffered from kidney failure during a brutal weight cut in Cage Warriors. It was a rare look at the physical toll fighting had taken on him.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

‘The Baddy’ recalls losing significant weight to defend his featherweight belt against Nad Narimani. A post-fight examination found he was one pound away from kidney failure, had liver problems, and lacked testosterone in his body. The doctor later informed him, “If I’d seen this before, I wouldn’t have let you fight.” Pimblett didn’t hold back, confessing, “I’m the example of how not to cut weight.”

Paddy Pimblett, who now fights at lightweight, continues to balloon between camps but always shows up in shape when it counts. After defeating Michael Chandler and facing off with new champion Ilia Topuria, he’s closer than ever to a title opportunity and, perhaps, finally, more aware of how far is too far.