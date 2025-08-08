Patrick Mahomes’ Touch Marks Heartwarming Milestone as Ben Askren’s Son Wheels Him Out of Hospital

NFL star Patrick Mahomes probably didn’t expect to make an appearance in Ben Askren’s recovery story. Yet, there it was, a small but striking image that instantly caught attention on social media and raised eyebrows. It wasn’t about football, or even the UFC, but about something far more personal.

The scene came via Amy Askren’s Instagram stories. The former UFC star’s wife has been providing fans consistent updates on social media throughout their family’s ordeal. Her recent post featured the unmistakable No. 15 Kansas jersey, proudly worn by Askren’s young son, as he wheeled his father around the hospital.

It wasn’t a touchdown pass or a highlight reel play, but for the Askren family, it might have been the most heartwarming Mahomes moment of the year. Then, came another video showing ‘Funky’ in physical therapy, working on getting his feet back under him. The message was clear. Progress was being made.

Just months ago, the idea of Ben Askren walking laps around a hospital ward seemed almost impossible. In May, the former UFC welterweight was healthy and making plans for the rest of 2025. However, in a cruel twist of fate, those plans didn’t include a double-lung transplant, weeks of unconsciousness, or fighting off life-threatening complications from a staph infection that led to pneumonia.

Fifty-nine days after being admitted, Askren was discharged, only to return within days, reportedly due to another infection scare. It was a cruel setback, but he kept showing up for the fight. In his latest update on social media, he shared, “I’m gassed! Seems pathetic one lap of walking can get you that tired, but that was my almost third lap today, so I’m making some good progress. Hope you guys are doing the same with your lives.”

As such, the Patrick Mahomes jersey moment was more than a cute family snapshot. It symbolized a win, not the flashy kind scored under stadium lights, but the quiet victory of making it to the hospital doors with your family backing you every step of the way. In fact, the entire ordeal has also led to the settling of a long-time beef between Askren and his former rival in the UFC’s welterweight division.

Ben Askren and Kamaru Usman bury the hatchet as ‘Funky’ makes progress on his road to recovery

Sometimes it takes the worst moments to bring the unlikeliest people together. And for Ben Askren, that moment came in a hospital bed. As mentioned above, ‘Funky’ had to make another return to the hospital due to a recent infection scare, but he has been keeping fans in the loop on social media.

And in one such post on X, he shared a story about a visit from an old friend as he wrote, “Had an old friend come visit me at the hospital and he brought up Marty from Nebraska and I said you can’t call him Marty anymore bc he will get p—ed. My buddy was flabbergasted!” What happened next surprised everyone. Usman saw the post and responded with, “@Benaskren happy you’re doing well my man. One day at a time you’ll be back,”

For those unaware, the nickname was given to ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ by his high school wrestling coach Steve Carter. Askren used to use that name in his time with the UFC to needle Kamaru Usman, the former welterweight champion.

Askren replied with three praying emojis, small symbols that closed a six-year rift. But how did it even start? Let’s rewind to 2019. Askren beat Robbie Lawler with a controversial submission. Usman, on the same card, dethroned Tyron Woodley to claim the welterweight crown. Just days before, backstage chaos had erupted. Usman confronted Askren over the ‘Marty’ nickname, and security had to step in.

Now, in 2025, one social media exchange did what years of banter couldn’t: it ended the feud. Ben Askren’s battle to recover is still going on, but the sight of his son wheeling him through the hospital halls, followed by a message of respect from a former rival, shows that even in the fight game, victories aren’t always measured on the scorecards.