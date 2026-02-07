Raiders’ DE Receives UFC’s Dana White’s Approval for Potential Career Change Amid Trade Rumors

Essentials Inside The Story Maxx Crosby reveals conversations with Dana White about a future move to MMA.

He says Dana White and UFC executives have already picked out a division for him.

Crosby confesses the one concern that’s keeping him from fully committing to the switch.

Las Vegas Raiders’ defensive end Maxx Crosby has found himself at the center of trade rumors, which he has firmly denied. What he hasn’t denied, however, is his long-held ambition to one day trade ‘The Duke’ for a pair of MMA gloves. In a recent conversation with CBS Sports—owned by Paramount, the UFC’s broadcast partner—Crosby opened up about a potential future inside the Octagon.

‘The Condor’ Crosby is no stranger to combat sports and is a familiar presence at UFC events. During his sit-down with CBS Sports’ Jordan Georgia, the topic of a possible transition to mixed martial arts came up, particularly what life after football might look like for the 28-year-old. That discussion led Crosby to reveal that UFC CEO Dana White has already given his approval for a potential career switch to MMA.

Dana White predicted Crosby’s future in UFC

“It’s funny,” Crosby told CBS Sports. “Hunter Campbell and Dana [White], they’re fully convinced that by the year 2030 or 2031, I’m going to be the heavyweight champion.” This offer from White appears to align with the sort of man the 28-year-old claims he is. “I’m the type of person who’s never going to put a limit on what I do. I live one life, and I definitely have certain things I want to accomplish and things I want to do.”

Maxx Crosby even sees himself becoming a capable fighter down the line. “I love fighting,” Crosby added during the CBS Sports interview. “I feel like I definitely [have] the right mentality, the athleticism, the power and speed, which is about putting that all together and being fully in.” However, he is not quite ready to commit to the sport yet. “But I don’t know. I don’t know. I’ve already put my body through some sh-t, so,” he added.

While Crosby may not have fought professionally yet, he has sparred against former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland in 2023. Crosby claims to have had a long-standing relationship with ‘Tarzan,’ so it didn’t take long for both parties to agree to shoot a video. The two-time NFL Pro Bowler explained that he ended up with a “messed up nose for two weeks straight” after three rounds of sparring without a mouthpiece or headgear.

Imago KANSAS CITY, MO – NOVEMBER 29: Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby 98 warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on November 29th, 2024 at GEHA Field Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 29 Raiders at Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2411290061

However, he claimed he landed heavy blows on Strickland and even gave him a “little cut on his lip.” What’s more, in 2024, he told TMZ Sports that he truly loves the sport and didn’t rule out the potential of someday entering the cage with Dana White’s blessing. However, for now, the 28-year-old is busy pushing back the rumors of his trade deal.

Maxx Crosby claims he is in a lose-lose situation

Despite trade rumors following a disappointing 3–14 season and another coaching change, Crosby made it clear that his focus remains on his health and preparation. “I know my truth,” Crosby said on The Herd. “When I go to bed at night, I have a smile on my face because I don’t have to explain anything to anybody.”

He added that he is “in this building before 6 a.m. when it’s dark out… putting in straight work, rehabbing, lifting, getting prepared for next season.” Crosby explained that responding to outside noise only creates more controversy. “If I address it, then someone’s going to pick apart what I say there. It’s a lose-lose,” he said.

Under contract through 2029, Crosby insists his actions speak louder than rumors. “All I’m about is my actions… I’m going to be the hardest worker on the planet every single time.”

It appears Maxx Crosby is sticking to the NFL for now. But if what it says about Dana White and Hunter Campbell is true, a lucrative career awaits him in the UFC. Do you think he will find success with the gloves?