$6.7B NFL Team’s ‘Buckingham Palace’ Comparison by Liverpool Fan Favorite Ends Football vs Soccer Debate

UFC lightweight star Paddy Pimblett is a soccer fan, very much like most people from the UK and Europe. The sport is pretty big there. Like others, he also has a favorite soccer team—the club that represents his hometown, Liverpool Football Club. Having made a name for himself, ‘The Baddy’ has had the chance to train at Liverpool’s training facility, which is a state-of-the-art establishment, given that the club ranks fourth on the list of the most valuable soccer teams around the world, according to Forbes.

However, Paddy Pimblett‘s recent visit to Las Vegas created a bit of a dilemma. He visited the football star Maxx Crosby‘s Raiders team’s training facility, Raiders Headquarters, and Intermountain Health Performance Center. What caught the lightweight star’s attention first was the size of the whole facility, as he hoped that his gym owners could build one like the Raiders’ facility for Next Gen MMA. Despite being a big fan of Liverpool, Pimblett claimed that the $6.7 billion NFL team’s facility eclipses the one that the Premier League giants have.

“We need a facility like this for the new Next Gen, Rim. Couldn’t even find something this big by ours,” said Paddy Pimblett on his YouTube channel. “The sheer scale of it is ridiculous, lad. You think the Liverpool training camp’s big, and then you come and watch this. Different level. Know what, though, lad? There’s that much going on, it would be confusing as f—, wouldn’t it?”



As soon as he entered to check out the playable field, which is built indoors, it left the English star stunned. As Paddy Pimblett was deep into his tour of the Raiders Headquarters and Intermountain Health Performance Center, he was convinced about one thing. ‘The Baddy’ believed that the whole facility might just be bigger than the iconic Buckingham Palace, located in the City of Westminster.

“Look at this, lad. Look at the size of that [indoor field]. Like, you want to see the gym as well, lad. The weights bit has everything you can have. The sheer scale of this is just scary to us,” Paddy Pimblett added. “It’s like the same size as Buckingham Palace, or something, this.”



Well, the size of the facility of Las Vegas Raiders wasn’t the only thing that surprised Paddy Pimblett when he was taking a tour there. In fact, the lightweight star was also stunned to see the NFL players and their stature. Let’s take a look at that front.

UFC star Paddy Pimblett could not believe how big NFL players are

After taking a tour of the whole training center, it was time for a meet-and-greet for Paddy Pimblett. It wasn’t with the fans but with the Raiders’ tackle, Kolton Miller. The 29-year-old NFL star’s six-foot-eight-inch frame shocked the Liverpool native, and he wasn’t shying away from expressing how he felt as he shook Miller’s hand. Pimblett would even get the Raiders star to chuckle with a cheeky comment, claiming he’d never want to have to fight someone as big as him.

“Lad, you’re f—ing big… I’d hate to get barged by you, lad,” said Paddy Pimblett. As he stood side by side with Colton Miller, ‘The Baddy’ further added, “Look at the size of this fella! Big a– hands them as well. Aren’t they? F—ing hell! Lad, I’d hate to get ran over by him, lad.” Well, Pimblett was relieved to hear from Miller that there aren’t too many NFL players as big as him, so most of them look like the regular athletic and jacked player.

Paddy Pimblett may have put the Raiders’ training facility above his favorite soccer club, but his love for Liverpool FC remains. He’s a Scouser after all! Nevertheless, let us know what you think about the Raiders Headquarters and Intermountain Health Performance Center after watching Pimblett’s recent YouTube video. Drop your comments below.