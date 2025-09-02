Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Spark Bizarre Wedding Gift Debate in UFC Community

The internet is talking about just one thing at this point in time. NFL star Travis Kelce and billionaire pop star Taylor Swift have taken their first step towards tying the knot, as they’re engaged. As the world is preparing for what’s been dubbed as pop culture’s next royal wedding, comedian Matt Carolla and former UFC fighter Jason Miller decided to poke fun at the fan excitement that’s typically associated with weddings between such big public figures.

The news about the engagement has driven fans to react on social media. They want to see this wedding happen and are calling for people to send gifts to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. And guess what? Jason Miller has also revealed his idea of a wedding gift. Let us take a look at what he had in mind.

Comedia rips into wedding gift debate for Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift with Jason Miller

Comedian Matt Carolla had ‘Mayhem’ Miller as his guest, who weighed in on the much-talked-about news about the NFL star and the pop star. Given that Taylor Swift is about to get married, Carolla stated, “She’s got a register like a Bed, Bath and Beyond. And, like, ‘I want a crock pot and an air fryer,'” as per the traditional wedding tradition. That is when Miller revealed his plans for the wedding gift.

The former UFC fighter claims to have a lot of coupons in his possession, and he plans to go all out shopping at a local store and get his hands on anything and everything he can. “I got so much coupons. I’m getting them everything.” Carolla claims that despite how rich Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are, they should “lean” into the American tradition, especially for the pop star, and ask for money from fans and followers for their honeymoon.

“I would lean into it if I were her. Like, I would go, ‘Look, in lieu of getting us an air fryer or crock pot, we really wanted to go to Maui. And if everyone just kind of kicks in 100 bucks, we could do this. The Sheridan. We can do three nights at the Sheridan. Maui,'” Carolloa further stated. “‘It’s not on the water, but it’s close enough and just can do one of these things where you in earnest. I don’t want the crock pot, and I don’t want to give the money to cancer research. We do want. We’ve earned a honeymoon. Both of us work our a–es off.'”

“We work hard. Doesn’t matter. I’m getting married. You want to get us a gift? We’re getting married. We want you to contribute to our fund for our honeymoon. And they also have cute things.’ Like, people could buy us a bathrobe to use on… ‘I got you a towel with the tea on it. Two of them,'” Matt Carolla added.

Well, there is no doubt that this is going to be one of the biggest weddings in American history. As it is in the celebrity culture, fans’ excitement is at an all-time high. So, they’re hoping to see if Taylor Swift drops any Easter eggs about her wedding with Travis Kelce. But it appears that they’re not going to get that.

Billionaire pop star is not planning to talk about her private life

Given how big a star Taylor Swift really is, public attention is always high on her life. She’s always in the limelight, and that often comes with issues. But Taylor Swift is all about avoiding issues while they’re still in her control. During her recent appearance on the New Heights show, there were speculations that she’ll be revealing she’d be dropping clues about her wedding plans.

But what came out of her appearance on the show was the announcement of her new album, The Life of a Showgirl. There were no mentions of her wedding, as Taylor Swift made it clear that the only attention she cares about is the attention on her professional career and her work as an artist. The billionaire star clarified, “I’m never going to leave an Easter egg that relates back to my personal life. It’s always going to be towards music.”

What began as whispers and Easter-egg hunts has blossomed into a public celebration with real weight. Carolla and Miller’s playful take injects levity—but behind the punchlines is an unmistakable truth: Swift and Kelce’s engagement reflects not just a love story, but a cultural touchstone shaping fan behavior, media narratives, and even NFL audiences.

Could this be America’s next great love story?

Let us know what you think.