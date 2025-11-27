UFC Boss Dana White Set for Major Announcement at Chiefs-Cowboys Thanksgiving Thursday Game, Per Reports

A major NFL showdown is set for this Thursday afternoon—and surprisingly, even combat sports fans are buzzing about it thanks to UFC CEO Dana White. The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Dallas Cowboys in one of the most anticipated Thanksgiving Day matchups in years. The Week 13 clash at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, marks Kansas City’s first Thanksgiving appearance since 2006 and its first holiday matchup against the Cowboys in three decades.

So where does Dana White come in? Earlier this year, the UFC inked a massive $7.7 billion deal with Paramount to broadcast 13 numbered events and 30 UFC Fight Nights on Paramount+ for subscribers. Coincidentally, Thursday’s NFL game will also air on Paramount+/CBS. According to journalist Adam Martin, White is expected to appear during the stream to deliver a major announcement regarding UFC 324, which will kick off the UFC-Paramount partnership.

Dana White is set to announce the UFC 324 main event

“The Chiefs vs. Cowboys Thanksgiving NFL game is on CBS/Paramount+ this Thursday,” Martin wrote on X. “It would be the perfect opportunity for UFC president Dana White to make a surprise announcement for the UFC 324 main event.” He reinforced the tease in a follow-up post, writing, “UFC fans won’t want to miss the Chiefs vs. Cowboys game tomorrow 👀👀.”

This buzz comes amid reports that Arnold Allen is set to return against Jean Silva at UFC 324 on January 24, 2026, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The fight marks Allen’s comeback after more than a year away recovering from shoulder surgery. Although he previously hinted at moving to lightweight, Allen has ultimately decided to continue competing at featherweight.

Also slated for the event, Modestas Bukauskas will meet Nikita Krylov following his first-round knockout of Paul Craig in September. The rest of the UFC 324 lineup remains unannounced, with Martin suggesting key details could drop during Thursday’s NFL broadcast. However, one long-speculated matchup has been officially ruled out ahead of the game.

Ilia Topuria won’t be part of UFC 324

The reigning lightweight champion was widely expected to headline the event, but those plans have collapsed following new updates from journalist Alvaro Colmenero. According to him, “Things have changed a lot. There have been private situations, and you’re going to be very surprised at what’s going to happen in lightweight,” Colmenero said.

“I can confirm that Ilia will not fight in January. February? I doubt it a lot. If you ask me, I think Ilia will fight in the Spring.” Colmenero also noted he doubts “[Arman] Tsarukyan is in the equation” when Topuria returns. With his extended absence, Ilia Topuria is essentially holding up the entire division—and leaving UFC 324 without the star it was expected to showcase.

The card doesn’t appear to be as big now that Ilia Topuria is out of the picture, but Dana White could shock fans by announcing the main event on Thursday. Who do you think will headline UFC 324?