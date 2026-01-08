UFC Fan Favorite Responds After Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Pays Homage With Iconic Celebration

In the moments after securing a historic 22nd consecutive winning season, breaking the Dallas Cowboys’ long-standing record of 21, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin shifted the spotlight from his team to the UFC octagon with a single gesture.

At the NFL’s AFC North division clash, the Pittsburgh Steelers scored a statement win over rivals the Baltimore Ravens to seal the AFC North title. Following the massive victory, the 53-year-old coach faced the camera, pounded his chest, and blew a kiss. The gesture left many fans confused about what Tomlin actually meant. The head coach later revealed it was an homage to fan favorite UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis, known for pulling off a similar celebration after his wins.

Pittsburgh Steelers coach gives heartfelt shoutout to UFC star Derrick Lewis

“That’s a tip of the cap to one of my favorite MMA competitors, man, Derrick Lewis. That’s his celebration. I have so much respect for that human and how he goes about his business,” Tomlin noted on The Rich Eisen Show.

After the huge compliment from the NFL head coach, the UFC heavyweight replied on Instagram.

“Lol thanks coach.”

That adds another chapter to the growing NFL UFC crossover, with two very different sports sharing mutual respect. And it is easy to understand why the Steelers’ head coach is such a fan of Lewis.

The Houston native has been the poster boy for Dana White’s promotion when it comes to knockouts, holding 16 finish victories, the most in UFC history. However, when it comes to ‘The Black Beast’s history with the NFL, it remains fairly limited.

Now, with ‘The Black Beast’ receiving such a high-profile shout-out, it should only boost his confidence heading into UFC 324. Plus, the Houston heavyweight is also looking in great shape ahead of his fight with Waldo Cortes Acosta.

‘The Black Beast’ reveals a toned body before the Paramount+ clash

On January 24, Derrick Lewis will face Waldo Cortes Acosta on the UFC 324 main card, the first-ever Paramount+ CBS card. He knows a win over last year’s standout heavyweight could push him back into the title conversation. Recognizing what is at stake, Lewis has taken his training seriously and has already dropped a noticeable amount of weight ahead of the showdown.

“Derrick Lewis looks noticeably slimmer going into his fight with Waldo Cortes Acosta at UFC 324 🤯” FullSend MMA posted on X, showing the former 265 lbs title challenger running with his teammates while looking much leaner than before.

Seeing Derrick Lewis shed extra weight might come as a surprise to some. ‘The Black Beast’ weighed 261 lbs in his last fight, which was his lightest since 2014. He also looked noticeably fitter against Sergei Spivac.

Now, down with even more lbs, could the Houston juggernaut also gain a speed advantage? We will find that out when he squares up against the Dominican Republic at UFC 324.