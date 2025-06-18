American UFC World Joins Jon Jones as Gable Steveson’s Next Career After NCAA and Olympics Decided

After entering the WWE with much hype as the second Olympic gold winner in the promotion after Kurt Angle, things didn’t quite work out for Gable Steveson. He got released in 2024, and he decided to get into the NFL, despite having no prior experience, but he failed as the Buffalo Bills released him later that year. Even a return to college wrestling didn’t work out for Steveson either, but that wasn’t cutting it either, as he couldn’t win another NCAA title. So now, the former Olympian has started his journey in the MMA world, and he’s looking pretty good.

Gable Steveson is putting in the work at the gym, having previously worked with famed coaches like Henri Hooft of Kill Cliff FC. The 25-year-old has even trained in UFC consensus GOAT Jon Jones‘s hometown, at Jackson-Wink MMA Academy. Steveson is currently going through the grind in Syndicate MMA, based in Las Vegas, and shared a glimpse from one of his recent training sessions.

While we know about how good a wrestler Gable Steveson is, we didn’t know how good his striking would be. But in his recent Instagram post, he showed some good hands while hitting the pads with coach John Wood. Jon Jones commented on that post, feeling proud of the way Steveson is evolving in training. “That progression is crazy. Be obsessed,” wrote ‘Bones’ while advising the former Olympian to keep putting in the work. The post also drew a positive reaction from UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman.

Things haven’t gone well with Gable Steveson as he’s been subject to criticism and online trolling due to his career decisions after his WWE run. However, the fans seem to be hopeful about his entry into the MMA scene. And guess what? They want him to compete on the biggest stage.

Fans want Gable Steveson in the UFC

After looking at the reactions from most of the fans, it seems apparent that Gable Steveson should have started his MMA training long ago, before even entertaining a career in WWE. Some of the fans commented, “Let’s see you in the ufc,” and “Come to UFC,” indicating their wish to see him fight in Dana White‘s promotion. But why is that? Well, that’s pretty obvious, as fans want to see how well Steveson’s wrestling would be in the UFC. “Please help get this guy in the UFC! He’d be a great fighter especially with his wrestling skills,” an Instagram user wrote in that regard.

As we all know, reports claim that MMA is going through a massive recession. Why? Well, there are many factors, but one of the most important ones is the lack of stars. There appears to be no needle mover in the UFC quite like Conor McGregor or Alex Pereira. According to the fans, Dana White may not need to look any further because Gable Steveson is the answer to his prayers. “[UFC] Here’s your new big superstar,” said one fan as another added, “UFC heavyweight champion in the making,” predicting big things for the Olympic gold winner.

Although fans believe that Gable Steveson is a “future UFC champion,” there are still doubts about a particular aspect of his fighting skills. As we know, the heavyweight division in the UFC has evolved, and there are some genuinely next-level strikers like Tom Apsinall and Sergei Pavlovich, just to name a few. Some fans believe Steveson needs to get better at striking because the recent training footage did not convince them enough of his prowess. “This guy gonna be a problem, but just wrestling and striking isn’t enuff to cut it in ufc heavyweight anymore like b4. I hope he’s sharpening all the tools cuz guys like Tom have it all. Godspeed tho champ,” one of those fans commented.

Well, Gable Steveson doesn’t need to worry about, at least, one thing – people are eagerly waiting for his MMA debut and they want him to see only in the UFC. But how long do you think it’ll take him to get to Dana White’s promotion? Drop your comments below.