UFC Paris: How Fighting Nerds Can Cement Their Pathway for Championship

The UFC’s return to Paris on September 6, 2025, is set to shine a spotlight not only on French stars but also on a new crop of Brazilian warriors who are redefining the way fans view combat sports. The Fighting Nerds, a São Paulo-based team that combines brainpower and muscle, are at the center of this movement. And now, two of their best talents, Caio Borralho and Mauricio Ruffy, find themselves in high-stakes bouts that could reshape their careers.

Borralho will headline against Nassourdine Imavov in the middleweight division, while Ruffy will face local favorite Benoit Saint Denis in the lightweight co-main event. For both fighters, this night is more than just a talent test; it is a proving ground that could cement their paths to UFC gold while also reinforcing the Fighting Nerds’ status as the sport’s most forward-thinking camp. But how exactly will they do that?

Caio Borralho and Mauricio Ruffy look to cement championship pathways at UFC Paris

The Fighting Nerds, founded in 2014 by Caio Borralho and coach Pablo Sucupira, debunked the idea of fighters who rely solely on brute force. They introduced an analytical lens to MMA, complete with their now-iconic taped glasses, and proved that brains, game strategy, and precision can be as dominant as power.

Their rapid rise earned them international acclaim in 2024, when they were crowned Gym of the Year at the World MMA Awards, and Paris now offers another opportunity to display their system at the highest level. ‘The Natural’ exemplifies this philosophy in the middleweight division. With a 17-1 record and a recent unanimous decision win over Jared Cannonier, he has proven the ability to stick to a strategy, neutralize dangerous opponents, and make adjustments in the middle of the fight.

Ranked eighth, he’s already close to title contention. Against Imavov, ranked second and fighting in his adopted hometown, Borralho faces what is being described as a de facto title eliminator. A win would put him squarely in line for the belt, especially in a middleweight division that has seen rapid turnover at the top.

UFC’s mega event in Paris presents the 29-year-old with his toughest test yet in Benoît Saint Denis, an experienced grappler fighting in front of his hometown crowd. For ‘One Shot,’ winning here would confirm his reputation as more than just a prospect, proving his ability to thrive under pressure against elite opposition.

Caio Borralho and Ruffy represent everything the Fighting Nerds stand for: smart preparation, fearless execution, and the idea that being strategic doesn’t make you soft; instead, it makes you dangerous. But while the road to the top is almost guaranteed for the two, it seems like Borralho has the shorter path to cover now.

One win may secure Borralho’s title shot, while Ruffy faces a longer road.

For Caio Borralho, the path is much more straightforward: win in Paris, and a title shot could be next. His constant rise through the rankings, polished skill set, and the current turnover at the top of the middleweight division place him perfectly to jump right into contention. One victory over Nassourdine Imavov could solidify his status as the undeniable next challenger.

Maurício Ruffy faces a lengthier journey ahead. The UFC’s lightweight division is perhaps the most competitive, with killers waiting in the top 10. While a victory over Saint Denis would be huge, it would not immediately put him in the title bout conversation. Instead, it will propel him into the top five, where he will need to win successive matches against elite opponents such as Max Holloway, Arman Tsarukyan, and Justin Gaethje before he can really compete for gold.

‘One Shot’ must build momentum gradually, proving himself against a range of styles in order to advance through the crowded division. This contrast emphasizes the different dynamics of their divisions. Caio Borralho can transform his life with a single win, whereas Mauricio Ruffy must keep stacking victories to secure his shot. But the common thread is the Fighting Nerds’ philosophy: calculated preparation, resilience, and the ability to treat every fight as a solvable puzzle.

For Borralho, this could be his one fight away moment. For Ruffy, this is the fight that announces him as a real player. Both are carrying not only personal stakes but also the identity of a team trying to prove that intelligence and strategy can conquer at the highest level.

UFC Paris is more than another stop on the calendar. It’s the night, The Fighting Nerds either validate their reputation or get forced back into the pack.