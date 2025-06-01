‘UFC Fight’ Gets Confirmed at UCL Final as Khabib Nurmagomedov vs IShowSpeed Escalates Amid Live TV Mockery

The soccer world was buzzing when French club Paris Saint-Germain secured its first-ever UEFA Champions League trophy following a 5-0 thrashing of the Italian giants, Inter Milan. Many popular sporting personalities came to witness the 2024/25 season’s final, with UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov being one among the bunch. And guess what? We may have witnessed ‘The Eagle’ fight again.

Khabib Nurmagomedov joined the famous crew of CBS Sports‘ Champions League coverage post-match show, with hosts Jamie Carragher, Kate Abdo, Micah Richards, and the legendary Thierry Henry. Interestingly, YouTube star IShowSpeed (Darren Watkins) also joined the show, as he and ‘The Eagle’ got into a bit of a debate when it came to their soccer skills.

“I’ll be honest and humble. I think he’s better than me [at] running, but football IQ, I’m much better,” said Khabib Nurmagomedov, claiming that he’s the better. This certainly did not sit well with IShowSpeed, who responded, “Khabib… I’ve seen the clip of you playing football. It wasn’t the best. I’m going to be honest. And my skill level is better.” This led the UFC legend to remind him of the fact that things could get ugly if he continued to run his mouth.

“Don’t forget, between us, there’s nobody right now. Now you in my world right now. You understand? But you can talk. Freedom [of] speech,”

Khabib Nurmagomedov added. “Maybe, if this guy gonna talk too much, maybe we’re going to fight tonight. Be careful, brother.” Well, how do you think the YouTube star reacted? While the expression on IShowSpeed’s face changed, he was all in on the idea of taking on Khabib. “Hey, Khabib, I never back down, man.”



via Imago January 27, 2022, MIAMI, FL, Miami, Florida, United States: MIAMI, FL- JANUARY 27: Khabib Nurmagomedov speaks with the press during the Eagle FC 44 – Spong vs Kharitonov event at FLX Cast Arena on January 27, 2022 in MIAMI, FL, United States. MIAMI, FL United States – ZUMAp175 20220127_zsa_p175_052 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Well, it was all a playful jibe from Khabib Nurmagomedov, who decided to have some banter with IShowSpeed. Well, fighting ‘The Eagle’ is certainly a bad idea, but the YouTube star did get inside the Octagon once and had Dana White officiate a brief fight between him and another online streamer.

Not Khabib Nurmagomedov, but IShowSpeed once fought an online streamer

At last year’s Fanatics Fest, IShowSpeed caught up with UFC CEO Dana White, and what followed was pretty amusing. The 20-year-old decided to step inside the Octagon for a fight, and opposite him was Adin Ross, one of the head honcho’s close friends. While there were no fists involved, the two streamers decided to get into a grappling contest, and it did not end well for Ross.

Dana White decided to officiate that fight, which ended with IShowSpeed choking Adin Ross into submission with what seemed like a rear-naked choke. It was a pretty hilarious moment, as IShowSpeed proved his athletic skills yet again. However, MMA is not your everyday sport, and taking on a real fighter like Khabib Nurmagomedov would have been a pretty bad idea if the YouTube star decided to go ahead and challenge him like he does other athletes.

Well, for those fans who thought Khabib Nurmagomedov was really going to fight, they should pipe down their expectations because that’s not happening. His fighting career is done and dusted, and he’s solely focused on helping his teammates and his cousins with their careers. Nevertheless, how do you think a fight between Nurmagomedov and IShowSpeed would go down? Drop your comments below.