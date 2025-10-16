Dana White Appears Clueless About Tennis Legend Novak Djokovic in Awkward On-Stage Moment

Dana White, in his multiple public appearances over the years, has had his moments of slip-ups. While making mistakes on podcasts is one thing, making them during a public panel discussion is another. With UFC 321 taking place in Abu Dhabi, the CEO happened to drop by Saudi Arabia for the Riyadh Season’s Joy Forum 2025. Joining him were two legends of the sporting world, but White seemed to have had no clue about one of them.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal and tennis legend Novak Djokovic joined Dana White in a show hosted by the General Entertainment Authority. When it was the UFC head honcho’s time to share some words of wisdom on the mic, he emphasized the importance of having a killer instinct to succeed, starting with his close friend, ‘Shaq’. “You can put Shaq[uille O’Neal] anywhere in the world. Obviously, he stands out, and then, when you meet him, nobody walks away from Shaq and doesn’t like him,” Dana White said. It was then that the CEO slipped up pretty badly.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dana White fails to recall Novak Djokovic’s name at Riyadh Season’s Joy Forum 2025

With 24 Grand Slams and over a hundred career titles, Novak Djokovic is regarded as one of the best tennis players of all time. There is also an argument that he may be the greatest of all time. But apparently, Dana White, who knows most of his sporting GOATs, including Jon Jones, wasn’t aware of the GOAT of the court. Calling Djokovic the “other guy,” White stated, “And then obviously the other guy [Djokovic]. Great story about growing up, and he’s a killer.”



Some people may wonder if the UFC CEO didn’t know anything about the tennis legend at all. But that may not be the case because the three personalities are most likely to have interacted with each other backstage before the show. Dana White, nonetheless, gave Novak Djokovic his flowers and congratulated him on the longevity and success in his career. “He’s [Djokovic] still in the game, still doing what he’s doing and still mentally motivated to go out and try to win,” White added.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As Dana White ended his statement, Shaq, recognizing the greatness that is Novak Djokovic, shook the Serbian legend’s hand as a sign of respect. This was certainly an awkward moment for the 56-year-old, but not as embarrassing as when you’re the one in Djokovic’s shoes.

AD

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Talk show host mistook Dana White for Joe Rogan

US sports broadcaster Sage Steele had just started her podcast last year, and Dana White was one of the first guests on her show. During his appearance, Steele and White had a conversation that lasted well over an hour. However, the host was unaware that it was the UFC CEO, not commentator-cum-podcaster Joe Rogan, because White was stunned when he learned that Steele went on for an hour without knowing who he was.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

When Sage Steele asked, “What’s Joe Rogan’s dream?” Dana White responded, “Did you just think I was Joe Rogan? She’s calling me f—ing Joe Rogan!” Well, on one hand, it’s understandable why the CEO gave that kind of reaction, as it later became a gag. On the other hand, that is also the reaction Novak Djoković probably had when White forgot his name. But the Serbian legend remained calm and cool about it.

Speaking in front of a large crowd is also a throat-drying task, and sometimes people make mistakes. But given the influence and impact Novak Djokovic has had in sporting history, could Dana White have done better? Let us know in the comments down below.