NCAA Champion Puts Brock Lesnar and UFC Heavyweight Roster on Alert

2025 NCAA Division I champion Wyatt Hendrickson is sharpening his skills in Real American Freestyle, as he’s preparing to win gold at the Olympics in 2028. Currently, he serves as the heavyweight champion in RAF, a promotion where many former and current UFC fighters compete as well. When asked about competing against UFC fighters, Hendrickson shared a cheeky response with an undertone of warning.

As we’ve mentioned, a lot of UFC figures have competed in the RAF, and Wyatt Hendrickson was presented with some opportunities to compete against them in wrestling. One of the names thrown around was Brock Lesnar. However, Hendrickson believes that it’s going to be a huge mismatch and that no heavyweight can get the best of him.

NCAA champion makes a bold claim about Brock Lesnar and UFC heavyweights

“We’re at such a high level in our primes. Those guys [including Brock Lesnar] are still really good, but I feel like someone is going to get hurt if you try to throw someone in at heavyweight,” Wyatt Hendrickson told MMA Fighting.

The 24-year-old believes it could be dangerous for any UFC fighter to get into a wrestling match with him. They may be good in MMA, but in wrestling, Wyatt Hendrickson doesn’t think they’re anywhere near his level. He claims that the only thing that can help them get better at wrestling is practice.

“It’s really cool, so I like what they’re doing with that. At the same time, I feel like some of those MMA guys, they need to learn some more wrestling,” the NCAA champion said about the UFC heavyweights. “If it was an MMA fight, obviously, they’re so good, but we need to put on a camp for these guys so they can learn how to sprawl. Wrestling, it’s a whole different animal. So is MMA. We need to get those guys into some wrestling practices.”

Nevertheless, Hendrickson welcomes the challenge that any UFC heavyweight wants to throw at him. However, he has his doubts about whether anyone would like to step up to him for competition on the mat.

Hendrickson believes people will refrain from fighting him

Despite UFC being a much tougher sport than wrestling, the 24-year-old is certain that even if he agrees to go up against UFC fighters, fighters might back out.

“I’d be like, dude, where do I sign? It’s a win-win for everyone. I might learn something different wrestling somebody else, but it’s also like this is really cool! It’s really exciting. There’s a UFC champion wrestling an NCAA champion,” Hendrickson added.

Even though Wyatt Hendrickson doesn’t get a chance to compete against a UFC fighter in a wrestling match, he might get that chance in Dana White‘s promotion. The NCAA champion has expressed his love for MMA and is also in the good books of the UFC CEO. So, who knows? Maybe we will see the 24-year-old inside the Octagon one day. What do you think?