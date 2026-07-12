What Is Conor McGregor’s Net Worth and Career Earnings in 2026?

Conor McGregor once dreamed of becoming a professional footballer, but his path took a different turn when he discovered boxing as a teenager. What started as a way to build confidence soon evolved into a career in mixed martial arts. From working as a plumbing apprentice in Dublin to becoming the UFC’s first simultaneous featherweight and lightweight champion, McGregor’s rise was fueled by his knockout power, confidence, and ability to command attention both inside and outside the Octagon. So, after more than a decade at the top, just how much is Conor McGregor worth today?

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What is Conor McGregor’s Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Conor McGregor has an estimated net worth of a jaw-dropping $200 million, cementing his position as the wealthiest athlete in MMA history. Apart from his combat career, his biggest single financial triumph came in April 2021, when he sold his majority stake in Proper No. 12 Irish whiskey to Proximo Spirits in a deal valued at up to $600 million. The sale is estimated to have earned McGregor around $200 million before taxes from the whiskey venture overall.

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Imago Credits: IMAGO

Conor McGregor’s Career Earnings

Throughout his combat sports career, Conor McGregor has earned hundreds of millions of dollars through fight purses, pay-per-view revenue, and major boxing events. Various estimates place his total combat sports earnings at around $235 million, although the exact figure remains difficult to verify due to undisclosed PPV shares and contractual bonuses.

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His biggest payday came in 2017, when his crossover boxing bout against Floyd Mayweather Jr. reportedly earned him around $100 million, according to Forbes. In the UFC, his biggest reported paydays came from blockbuster events against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, and other major PPV attractions.

Year Opponent UFC Event Reported Earnings 2015 Chad Mendes UFC 189 $3.285 million 2015 José Aldo UFC 194 $4.5 million 2016 Nate Diaz UFC 196 $5.6 million 2016 Nate Diaz II UFC 202 $5.6 million 2016 Eddie Alvarez UFC 205 Around $7 million 2018 Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC 229 Estimated $50 million 2020 Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone UFC 246 $5 million guaranteed (up to $80 million with PPV) 2021 Dustin Poirier II UFC 257 $5 million guaranteed

Conor McGregor’s Professional Career

McGregor’s professional career is defined by the historic double championship status, unprecedented pay-per-view draws, and his transformation from a combat sports star into a successful entrepreneur. He has 22 wins and 6 losses over 28 professional mixed martial arts fights. Of the 22 career victories, 19 were achieved by knockout or technical knockout, translating to an 86% finish rate.

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In 2012, he became the first fighter to hold the Cage Warriors featherweight and lightweight titles simultaneously. Four years later, he repeated the feat on the sport’s biggest stage by knocking out Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205, becoming the first simultaneous two-division champion in UFC history, a milestone that popularized his “Champ Champ” nickname.

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McGregor made his professional MMA debut in Dublin in March 2008 before signing with the UFC in 2013. He quickly established himself as one of the promotion’s brightest stars with impressive victories over Marcus Brimage, Max Holloway, and Dustin Poirier.

In 2017, he crossed over to boxing for a blockbuster bout against Floyd Mayweather Jr., one of the highest-grossing events in combat sports history. After his 2017 boxing bout against Floyd Mayweather Jr., McGregor returned to the UFC in October 2018, where he suffered a fourth-round submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

He bounced back with a 40-second TKO victory over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in January 2020 before suffering consecutive defeats to Dustin Poirier in 2021, including a second-round TKO loss at UFC 257 and a doctor stoppage at UFC 264.

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McGregor has not competed since breaking his left leg during his trilogy bout with Poirier at UFC 264. After a lengthy recovery and a canceled comeback against Michael Chandler in 2024, he is now set to return at UFC 329 in a welterweight bout against BMF champion Max Holloway.

Conor McGregor’s Brand Endorsements

McGregor has leveraged his global stardom to secure some of the biggest and most lucrative endorsement deals in sports history. He is an entrepreneur and has his own liquor and pub business. McGregor has built a diverse corporate portfolio that keeps him at the top of the commercial athlete rankings.

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Here are some of his endorsement deals over the years:

Year Company Industry 2014 Reebok Athletic Apparel & Footwear 2015 Monster Energy Energy Drinks & Beverages 2015 BSN (Bio-Engineered Supplements and Nutrition) Sports Nutrition & Supplements 2015 Bud Light Alcoholic Beverages 2017 Beats by Dre Audio Hardware & Electronics 2018 Burger King Fast Food & Restaurants 2026 ALP Supply Co. Consumer Goods 2026 CoinW Cryptocurrency Exchange

Conor McGregor’s House and Cars

Conor McGregor has expanded his wealth far beyond the Octagon through investments in businesses, luxury real estate, and an enviable collection of high-end vehicles. In 2019, McGregor purchased The Paddocks, a luxury estate in County Kildare, Ireland, which serves as his primary family residence, according to The Irish Times.

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He also owns a luxury villa in La Resina Golf & Country Club on Spain’s Costa del Sol, complete with a custom gym, infinity pool, and modern smart-home features. During training camps in the United States, McGregor has also stayed at the famous “Mac Mansion” in Las Vegas, which is a sprawling property with around 12,000 square feet of living space, seven bedrooms, a 10-car garage, and a 50-foot infinity pool.

Beyond real estate, McGregor has assembled one of the most impressive luxury vehicle collections in combat sports, ranging from Rolls-Royces and Lamborghinis to custom yachts. His garage includes a Phantom Drophead Coupe, Ghost, and Dawn, as well as high-performance supercars such as the Lamborghini Aventador Roadster, Lamborghini Urus, McLaren 650S, and BMW i8.

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He also owns luxury grand tourers and SUVs, including the Bentley Continental GT, Cadillac Escalade, and Range Rover, reflecting his preference for both performance and comfort. His collection has evolved over the years, with many of the vehicles regularly appearing on his social media and during public appearances.

After nearly five years away from competition, McGregor is now preparing to step back into the Octagon at UFC 329. Whether he can recapture the form that made him the UFC’s biggest superstar remains to be seen, but his return will undoubtedly be one of the year’s biggest moments for the UFC.