What Is the Meaning Behind Cory Sandhagen’s Tattoos? Exploring the Stories and Origins of His Ink

Cory Sandhagen’s tattoos offer a glimpse into the personality and mindset of one of the UFC’s most creative bantamweight fighters. As he prepares for his upcoming fight against Mario Bautista at UFC 329 on July 11, 2026, Sandhagen enters the bout looking to make his mark after falling short against Merab Dvalishvili in their bantamweight title fight. While his tattoos may not define his career, they reflect the personal stories and experiences that have shaped him inside and outside the Octagon.

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What is the meaning of Cory Sandhagen’s back tattoo?

Sandhagen’s backpiece tattoo is his most recognizable piece of ink. The massive artwork features several biblical elements, including Jesus Christ, crosses, angels, and doves, making it a deeply religious-inspired piece. However, Sandhagen has admitted that his relationship with the tattoo has changed over time. Speaking about it in 2023, he said, “It’s kind of more or less like a religious piece and I’m not like a very religious guy in like the traditional sense.”

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Despite no longer connecting with the religious meaning behind it in the same way, the tattoo remains an important part of Sandhagen’s identity because of how recognizable it has become. “I forget that the thing is even back there,” he admitted, while acknowledging that it still represents an earlier chapter of his life.

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Are there any other tattoos on Cory Sandhagen’s body?

While the backpiece is the headline, it is not the only ink on Sandhagen’s body. Reports suggest he also has an eagle tattoo on his right bicep, an anchor on his right leg, and a pair of boxing gloves tattooed on his left side. Sandhagen has never publicly explained the stories behind these tattoos, so any meaning attached to them remains speculative. Visually, however, the eagle projects a bold, battle-ready image, the anchor is often associated with stability and resilience, and the boxing gloves are a clear nod to combat sports.

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Unlike his back tattoo, which Sandhagen has discussed in interviews, these smaller pieces remain largely unexplained. Rather than turning his body art into a public talking point, he has largely let the tattoos speak for themselves, adding another layer to his identity whenever he steps into the Octagon.

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As Sandhagen prepares for his clash with Mario Bautista at UFC 329 on July 11, the focus shifts back to his performances inside the Octagon. After falling short in his second bid for the UFC bantamweight title, a win over Bautista would help him re-establish himself in the title picture. Sandhagen has said that his goal is to “get back in the conversation” for another championship opportunity, and he has also made no secret of his desire to face top names such as Sean O’Malley in the future. First, though, he must get past Bautista and make a statement in one of the UFC’s deepest divisions.