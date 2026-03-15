Myktybek Orolbai Announces Next Move After Nearly Breaking Khabib’s Record at UFC Vegas 114

Myktybek Orolbai’s win at UFC Vegas 114 put the entire division on notice as he nearly matched one of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s records. But for the Kyrgyzstani fighter, coming close isn’t good enough. With his recent victory, the Kyrgyz fighter has bold plans that could potentially see him break Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s record.

UFC Vegas 114 was an eventful night with the main card featuring two first-round knockouts. Apart from that, it had several dominating performances. Myktybek Orolbai is one such fighter who dominated Chris Curtis with a unanimous decision win.

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“My dream is very big,” said Myktybek Orolbai during UFC Vegas 114 post-fight press conference. “Thank you, Dana, Sean Shelby, Hunter, UFC changed my life. Thanks so much. Inshallah, after this fight, I am ready for the top 15… UFC, give me location. Give me opponent.”

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Chris Curtis, with a 32-13-1 MMA record, entered UFC Vegas 114 as a more experienced fighter than Myktybek Orolbai. But who knew the bout would turn out to be a one-sided affair? As the opening bell rang, Orolbai, who boasts prowess in wrestling, utilized his skill sets to the very best. Although Curtis attempted to counter, the Kyrgyz fighter just ragdolled for the entire three rounds.

After the match, all three judges scored the bout 30-27 in favor of Orolbai. Notably, this was just another typical performance from the 28-year-old. Take his UFC 301 lightweight bout against Elvis Brener, for example, where he secured 7 takedowns from 11 attempts. Although Orolbai got a point deducted in that fight due to fence-grabbing, other than that, he controlled Brener for all three rounds. He won the match with all three judges scoring 29-27 on the scorecards.

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Now, with a win over Curtis, the Kyrgyz fighter stands on a two-fight winning streak in the UFC welterweight division. This could open up doors for a fight against a top-15 opponent like Daniel Rodriguez or Uros Medic. However, this isn’t his only target moving forward. To that end, he is seemingly ready to challenge for a record that the former undisputed UFC lightweight champion holds.

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Orolbai aims to break the record for most takedowns in a single UFC fight

They say, records are meant to be broken, and Myktybek Orolbai is not fooling around when it comes to that. In his UFC Vegas 114 fight against Chris Curtis, the Kyrgyz fighter landed a total of 19 takedowns, the third most in a single fight in UFC history. With that said, Orolbai is not satisfied with that number.

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“This is no problem,” said Myktybek Orolbai during UFC Vegas 114 post-fight presser. “I am humble fighter. Cage close. I am dangerous. This is no problem. Next fight more take down inshallah. Only this is the start. No hard. Take down, easy.”

Currently, Khabib Nurmagomedov holds the record for most takedowns landed (21) in a single UFC fight. After him stands Merab Dvalishvili with 20, which he achieved in his UFC 320 fight against Cory Sandhagen. Surely, the difference between Orolbai and the former UFC undisputed lightweight champion is not very big.

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Also, both of them rely more on their grappling skills inside the Octagon, which makes Orolbai’s chances of breaking the record quite achievable. That said, it will now be interesting to see how soon the Kyrgyz fighter can break the record. On that note, who do you think Orolbai fights next? Let us know in the comments below!