Urban Meyer Names College Football Team With ‘Awful’ Environment: “Never Ever Go Again”

Urban Meyer had a legendary coaching tenure, and yet there is one college football program he still won’t coach. It was a hard guess, but for Urban Meyer, the LSU Tigers might have a good roster, but when it comes to their Tiger Stadium, Meyer has a bad memory.

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“It’s awful,” Meyers said on the Triple Option Podcast on August 8. “I remember saying that’s one place I’ll never ever go again. So, I could tell you story after story of things that happened.”

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“What was the old lady doing?” Rob Stone asked Meyer. “We had eye contact, and it was very clear. ” Welcome to Baton Rouge, you prick,” Meyer said laughingly, answering Stone’s question.

The fan intensity at LSU, and especially Tiger Stadium, is an unrelenting pressure cooker. When Meyer was a head coach, he acknowledged Tiger Stadium as one of the toughest venues in sports. For him, the environment is borderline toxic for opposing teams. While usually the booing is directed towards the player, LSU fans have even targeted Meyer whenever he has been down there.

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This was also the era when the annual Florida-LSU rivalry was one of the most brutal fixtures in college football.

One of the many instances he has had in LSU is of an elderly woman flipping him off. In the 2007 matchup when his defending national champion Florida Gators rolled into Baton Rouge, they were welcomed with a hostile environment. As the Florida team buses pulled up to the venue, Meyer looked out the window and noticed an elderly woman navigating the crowd.

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“I remember the old lady; she’s in a walker, she’s walking, and as our buses come by, she stops and takes her hands off the walker and just [gives the middle fingers].” The double bird, staring right at me. I was like, ‘What in the h*ll?” Meyer still remembers her face clearly and can even make her sketch.

This was just the beginning. While walking with his team in a cramped, 10-foot-wide chain-link walkway, he had an encounter with another crazy fan.

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A male LSU fan stood right against the fence, screaming and locking eyes with Meyer. As Meyer got closer, he dumped his glass on him. He believed it was just beer and physically went after him. Security intervened and stopped him as the fan disappeared. After reaching the locker room, Meyer realized the fan had actually thrown a cup of urine on him.

Meyer’s Gators lost 28–24 in 2007. In 2009, he got his revenge with a 13–3 victory. But the relentless verbal abuse from the stands stuck with him permanently, very evidently.

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