What Is Chloe Kim’s Ethnicity, Religion & Nationality? Exploring Family Roots and Background

Chloe Kim didn’t just rewrite the record books, she literally flew over them. As the youngest woman to ever win an Olympic snowboarding gold medal, Kim became a global phenomenon before she even finished high school. Whether she’s stomping back-to-back 1080s or casually tweeting about being hungry for ice cream mid-competition, Chloe has brought a refreshing, high-energy vibe to the halfpipe.

Now, as she preps for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy, the “Queen of the Halfpipe” is looking to cement her legacy even further. Beyond the gold medals and cereal boxes, fans are increasingly curious about the roots of this California-born icon who bridged two cultures to become an American sports legend.

Where Is Chloe Kim From & What Is Her Nationality?

Chloe Kim is a proud American, born on April 23, 2000, in Long Beach, California. She grew up in Torrance, California, where the beach and the mountains were both within reach, though she clearly chose the snow over the surf.

Imago Chloe Kim in Olympics 2022, expressing joy on her second Olympic gold medal

The girlfriend of Cleveland Browns’ star Myles Garrett has been the face of Team USA since she was a teenager, making her Olympic debut at the 2018 PyeongChang Games and returning for the 2022 Beijing Games. Even though she qualified for the 2014 Sochi Olympics at just 13 years old, she was famously held back by age restrictions, only to come back later and win back-to-back gold medals.

Some of her toughest opponents for the 2026 Winter Olympics are her U.S. teammate Maddie Mastro, Japanese snowboarder Mitsuki Ono, and Korean Choi Goan. Heading into the 2026 Olympic Games, despite her shoulder injury, she remains one of America’s most dominant and recognizable Winter Olympic athletes.

What Is Chloe Kim’s Ethnicity?

Chloe Kim is a first-generation Korean-American. Her parents, Jong Jin Kim and Boran Yun Kim, emigrated from South Korea to the United States in the 1980s. Her father, Jong Jin, is often credited as the architect of her success. He famously quit his job as an engineer to drive her five hours each way to Mammoth Mountain so she could train on the best slopes.

Imago LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 13: Chloe Kim attends the Teen Choice Awards 2017 at Galen Center on August 13, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

Chloe wears her heritage on her sleeve. She is fluent in Korean (as well as English and French) and has spoken openly about the “double-edged sword” of her identity. While she represents the U.S. on the world stage, she felt a special connection winning her first gold in PyeongChang, South Korea, the home of her ancestors. Despite facing anti-Asian hate during her rise to fame, Chloe has become a powerful advocate for AAPI pride, famously stating, “Now I am so proud to be Korean American.”

What Is Chloe Kim’s Religion?

When it comes to her spiritual life, Chloe Kim keeps things on a “need-to-know” basis. She has not publicly shared her specific religious beliefs or affiliations with any particular church or faith. Unlike some of her teammates who are vocal about their spiritual foundations, Chloe focuses her public platform on mental health, performance, and cultural advocacy.

While she hasn’t confirmed a religion, she does have one famous pre-run ritual: she knocks twice on her snowboard for good luck. Since snowboards are made of wood, she considers it a literal way to “knock on wood” to keep the vibes right before dropping into the pipe. For now, Chloe keeps her faith private, letting her record-breaking runs and her “Name it to Tame it” mental health philosophy speak for themselves.