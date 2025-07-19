American Company’s $11.1 Million Investment in Saudi Arabia Could Change Soccer Worldwide

Remember when, back in June 2023, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched that huge “Sports Clubs Investment and Privatization Project”? The goal was simple but ambitious: open up the sports sector, bring in private money especially foreign investment, cut state reliance, and push Saudi soccer to a world-class level. Then, in July 2024, the plan escalated. Fourteen clubs, including one you’ve probably never thought twice about: Al-Kholood in Qassim were formally offered up for privatization. But here’s where things get interesting: while everyone was watching the big clubs, Al-Kholood might be about to make history.

Let’s be real, Al-Kholood isn’t a flashy name. They’re not in the Saudi Pro League; they play in the Yelo League, which is the second tier. Financially? Struggling. According to Transfermarkt, the club spent $1,744,275 on signings, but earned nothing from player sales. That’s a full-on transfer deficit. Their current net worth? Just $11.1 million. But now, an American company is stepping in, reportedly ready to invest to acquire the club completely. So what do they see that others missed?

And this isn’t just a rumor floating around online. The news came from a LinkedIn post by Moaid Mahjoub, a Board Member at Frontline Solutions and Strategic Advisor. He wrote: “An American company is in serious negotiations to acquire Al-Kholood Club in Qassim. If the deal is finalized, it will be considered the first Saudi club sold to a foreign investor.” He even confirmed that a delegation from the U.S. is already in Qassim, sitting down for intensive meetings to wrap the deal. The focus isn’t just soccer, it’s business. The plan is to transform Al-Kholood into a sports investment project, with long-term growth in mind. Is this the beginning of a global playbook being tested in Saudi Arabia?

via Imago Credits: Instagram@Al-Khollod

This fits right into Vision 2030’s second phase, approved by the Council of Ministers just last year. The goal wasn’t just to sell clubs. it was to attract serious capital, local and foreign. And now, it looks like Al-Kholood might be the first to actually make that vision real. If this deal closes, it sets a precedent. It says to the world: Saudi clubs are now open to foreign ownership and maybe even foreign innovation. Could Al-Kholood become the gateway for global soccer investors?

Right now, everyone’s watching and waiting. The deal isn’t finalized yet, but the buzz is real. Fans of Al-Kholood are dreaming big. Officials are cautiously optimistic. And international eyes are glued to what might happen next. Saudi Arabia’s ambitions are clear but the real question is, why is an American investor willing to take such a risk?

Why an American investor is betting big on a Saudi soccer club?

It’s not just big for Saudi Arabia, it’s big for America too, if they benefit. So you might be thinking, why is the U.S. taking this risk? Well, they’re not, actually. This is more like a strategic early entry than a gamble. Al-Kholood is a smaller Saudi Pro League club, meaning a low purchase cost. And we know Saudi Arabia is investing billions into soccer infrastructure, players, and leagues, making this not just a club but a gateway into a state-backed sports project. U.S. investor Ben Harburg, who already owns part of Cadiz CF (Spain), is reportedly involved, and likely sees Al-Kholood as part of a multi-club global strategy. In that model, it could be used to send and develop talent, build brand synergies, and create commercial bridges across continents.

The timing is no accident. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) and companies like Aramco have already invested heavily in the top clubs like Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, and Al-Ittihad and have already seen the impact of superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo in the region. That shows clear government support and signals that foreign investors entering now could ride the next wave of expansion, especially with broader privatization efforts gaining speed. For Harburg, this isn’t just about sports, it’s about geopolitical and business access. Owning a Saudi club can be a powerful networking and influence tool, opening doors to Gulf markets, elite partnerships, and possibly even contracts or regional soft power gains. Especially with events like the 2034 World Cup on the horizon, getting in now is like planting a flag before the land rush.

And no, the current players won’t be automatically kicked out. Under FIFA and Saudi rules, existing contracts must be honored unless they expire, are terminated by mutual agreement, or a player is sold or loaned. Al-Kholood’s current squad includes 22 players, with an average age of 28.5, 6 foreigners, and 3 national team players. Notable names like Marcelo Grohe (Brazil, 38) and Mohammed Maryad Al-Shammari (Saudi Arabia, 33) are signed through June 2025. What could change? Likely the quality of facilities, medical care, and overall professionalism, all of which benefit players and help raise the club’s international profile. For the investor, the club is a strategic asset. For the soccer players, it’s a chance to level up.