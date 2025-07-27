American Cyclist Finishes Tour de France With Heartwarming Proposal That Wins Fans Hearts

It was the kind of Parisian finale you can’t script unless you’re living it. As Tadej Pogacar celebrated a historic fourth Tour de France title under the golden skies of the Champs-Élysées on July 27, not every rider was thinking about yellow jerseys. Some were thinking about something even bigger. Quinn Simmons, a 24-year-old American riding for Lidl-Trek, may have finished 59th overall, but he ended the Tour with a moment that had nothing to do with standings and everything to do with heart. Because sometimes, the biggest win isn’t on the bike.

Just minutes after completing the brutal three-week race, Simmons did something no one expected. He walked over to his girlfriend, gently pulled her onto the iconic cobbles, and right in front of the roaring crowd and the Arc de Triomphe, he dropped to one knee. The peloton may have finished racing, but Simmons’ heart was just getting started. He proposed to her for marriage. She said yes, and as she jumped into his arms, years of exhaustion melted into pure joy. Spectators behind the barriers, already emotional from the race’s conclusion, erupted in cheers. It was a Tour-ending moment as unforgettable as any stage win.

And the backdrop made it all the more perfect. Paris was already buzzing with Wout van Aert finally nabbing a long-awaited 10th career stage victory, and breakout star Florian Lipowitz securing third overall and the white jersey. But as celebrations flared for the top finishers, Simmons’ quiet, personal victory shone just as brightly. It reminded everyone watching in Paris and around the world that the Tour de France isn’t just about who crosses the line first. It’s also about the journeys, the gestures, and the moments of love that last long after the final stage. And that’s why fans too joined the celebration.

Quinn Simmons steals the show in the Tour de France

“Awesome! Congratulations to both!” one fan wrote. Another added, “Congrats to them. One of the best endings to the Tour ever.” And perhaps the most telling? “Congratulations, I saw you riding in front, now I know why! Lots of luck!” Because while Quinn Simmons didn’t win the Tour de France, he might’ve won something even better: his girlfriend’s heart. After 21 grueling stages, Simmons stepped off his bike and dropped to one knee with the Arc de Triomphe behind him. The proposal melted hearts, reminding us that sometimes, the biggest victory isn’t a jersey but love.

Still, Simmons didn’t leave Paris empty-handed in the sport either. He was awarded Best Domestique of the Tour, a recognition of selfless work across flat stages in support of Lidl-Trek teammate Jonathan Milan, the green jersey winner. From leading intermediate sprints to controlling breakaways, especially on Stage 17 to Valence, Simmons was everywhere. Meanwhile, Ben Healy took the title of Most Aggressive Rider, thanks to a brilliant Stage 6 win, a stint in yellow, and relentless attacks, including a daring push on Mont Ventoux. Both men showed what it means to ride with heart. In Simmons’ case, on and off the bike.

For Simmons, the emotional proposal was the perfect close to a fiery Tour. Nicknamed “Captain America” for his bold stars-and-stripes jersey, the Durango native was one of July’s most relentless attackers. He nearly stole Stage 6 with a solo chase to second place, his best career result in the race, followed by a top-10 on Stage 11 and a spotlight-stealing breakaway on Stage 15, where he openly criticized what he believed was TV motorbike interference. Though he didn’t notch a stage win, Simmons animated the race with his fearless riding and sharp commentary. And in the end, he gave fans one more reason to cheer.