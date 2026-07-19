Argentina Fan in USA Maxed Out Credit Cards for FIFA World Cup, Will Sell Car to Make Ends Meet

South American fans always push the limits to back their national team wherever they go in the world. Ahead of the 2026 World Cup final, a fan shared his story of how he has been fighting debts and rising ticket prices to get a seat at the most prestigious game in soccer.

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New York has become Buenos Aires as Argentinians took over the streets ahead of the World Cup final. With the fans gathering in what is known as a ‘banderzo,’ the streets are giving the feel of a carnival. That’s when TYC Sports managed to get a chat with a fan, whose story captivated hearts.

“With less than 24 hours to go, I still don’t have a ticket. Tonight, I’m going to make one last attempt. I tried all six of my cards, and I’ve maxed them all out, but I haven’t been able to buy one yet,” the fan shared his struggles to secure a ticket to the World Cup final. (Translated by TurboScribe).

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The World Cup final carries extra emotional weight for the fan who shared the news of their grandmother’s demise.

“This is in honor of my grandmother, who passed away here during this World Cup, three days before the match against Switzerland.

“I’m asking my grandmother up above to give us one more little hand to get that ticket to go through on the card, and, well, for God to help us from above so we can win the World Cup,” he added.

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The fan revealed how they managed their finances, and how they have traveled following Argentina over the years.

“I had to sell my car before traveling to Qatar because I went to 48 matches. Now, just by going to the Argentina matches, I’m going to have to sell the car when I get back to pay off that debt, since I don’t have any savings or anyone to ask for money.”

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The struggles to watch their team will be forgotten when their team wins the ultimate prize. Argentina added a third World Cup trophy in 2022 when they lifted the title in Qatar.

The South American champions, spearheaded by a 39-year-old Lionel Messi, who reached the World Cup final again, are aiming to win their fourth title.

Standing in their way are the reigning European champions, with Lamine Yamal as their talisman. The stage is set for a grand finale at MetLife Stadium as thousands of passionate fans from Spain and Argentina cheer their teams.