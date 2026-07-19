Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Case Studies
HomeSoccer

Argentina Fan in USA Maxed Out Credit Cards for FIFA World Cup, Will Sell Car to Make Ends Meet

google_perference

Add us on Google

Pranav Venkatesh

Share:

Link Copied!

Jul 19, 2026 | 6:51 AM EDT

HomeSoccer

Argentina Fan in USA Maxed Out Credit Cards for FIFA World Cup, Will Sell Car to Make Ends Meet

google_perference

Add us on Google

Pranav Venkatesh

Share:

Link Copied!

Jul 19, 2026 | 6:51 AM EDT

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

South American fans always push the limits to back their national team wherever they go in the world. Ahead of the 2026 World Cup final, a fan shared his story of how he has been fighting debts and rising ticket prices to get a seat at the most prestigious game in soccer.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

New York has become Buenos Aires as Argentinians took over the streets ahead of the World Cup final. With the fans gathering in what is known as a ‘banderzo,’ the streets are giving the feel of a carnival. That’s when TYC Sports managed to get a chat with a fan, whose story captivated hearts.

“With less than 24 hours to go, I still don’t have a ticket. Tonight, I’m going to make one last attempt. I tried all six of my cards, and I’ve maxed them all out, but I haven’t been able to buy one yet,” the fan shared his struggles to secure a ticket to the World Cup final. (Translated by TurboScribe).

ADVERTISEMENT

The World Cup final carries extra emotional weight for the fan who shared the news of their grandmother’s demise.

“This is in honor of my grandmother, who passed away here during this World Cup, three days before the match against Switzerland.

“I’m asking my grandmother up above to give us one more little hand to get that ticket to go through on the card, and, well, for God to help us from above so we can win the World Cup,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fan revealed how they managed their finances, and how they have traveled following Argentina over the years.

“I had to sell my car before traveling to Qatar because I went to 48 matches. Now, just by going to the Argentina matches, I’m going to have to sell the car when I get back to pay off that debt, since I don’t have any savings or anyone to ask for money.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The struggles to watch their team will be forgotten when their team wins the ultimate prize. Argentina added a third World Cup trophy in 2022 when they lifted the title in Qatar.

The South American champions, spearheaded by a 39-year-old Lionel Messi, who reached the World Cup final again, are aiming to win their fourth title.

Standing in their way are the reigning European champions, with Lamine Yamal as their talisman. The stage is set for a grand finale at MetLife Stadium as thousands of passionate fans from Spain and Argentina cheer their teams.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

Written by

author-image

Pranav Venkatesh

120 Articles

Pranav is a Tennis Journalist at EssentiallySports, where he covers the sport with an emphasis on match narratives, player arcs, and the moments that often sit just outside the final scoreline. His work blends timely reporting with context-driven storytelling, giving readers a clearer sense of how individual matches and tournaments fit into the larger rhythm of the tennis calendar. Growing up in a sports-obsessed environment, Pranav’s interest in competitive sport developed early, eventually finding its strongest expression through writing. While his academic background lies in engineering, storytelling has remained central to his professional journey. That analytical foundation reflects in his coverage, where structure, clarity, and detail play as much a role as passion for the sport itself. At EssentiallySports, Pranav focuses on making tennis accessible without diluting its complexity.

Know more

Edited by

editor-image

Rohini Kottu

Related Stories