Why Did Taylor Fritz and Ex-Wife Raquel Pedraza Get Divorced? Everything We Know About the Split

Taylor Fritz, who is the youngest American to break into the top 100 ATP rankings, currently holds the 5th spot in the world. From making opponents struggle on the court to making headlines off it, Taylor has become a sensational figure among the new generation of tennis stars. While fans have long been interested in his stats and career milestones, many have also been curious about his personal life. It includes his divorce from ex-wife Raquel Pedraza and his high-profile relationship with girlfriend Morgan Riddle.

Taylor Fritz and Raquel Pedraza’s relationship timeline

Pedraza and Fritz tied the knot in July 2016. Pedraza was 17 and Taylor was 18 when they tied the knot. There was a mountain of victories standing in front of Taylor Fritz when he was getting married at such an early age. Pedraza was also a tennis player. She played for a few years and stepped away from the game in 2017.

Before stepping away from the spotlight, Raquel Pedraza had dreams of her own on the tennis court. Inspired by her brother’s passion for the sport, she picked up the racket at a young age. She was so good at tennis that she quickly climbed the ranks. By 2014, that is two years before her marriage, she had earned a WTA ranking of 86.



But the following year brought setbacks. She suffered injuries and her ranking dropped to 148. She left the game in 2017, when she and Taylor welcomed their first child, Jordan. But after that, their relationship could only last two years. The couple got divorced in 2019.

Why did Taylor Fritz get divorced?

The couple announced their separation publicly without citing a special reason. But after three years of marriage and divorce, they started co-parenting their son. Jordan lives with Fritz’s ex-wife, while Taylor often meets his son whenever he manages his tight travel schedule. Let’s try to learn more about their life after marriage.

Taylor Fritz and Raquel Pedraza’s Life After Divorce

After their divorce, Taylor Fritz is now in a relationship with an influencer, Morgan Riddle. Riddle has almost half a million followers on IG, and she posts pictures of her new outfits and collabs along with tennis reels. But while spending life with Riddle, Taylor hasn’t forgotten how Pedraza had helped him.

Taylor Fritz has always thanked Raquel Pedraza for her strong support. She played a big role in helping him balance professional tennis and early parenthood. The couple had their son when Fritz was just 19, which was a big challenge for him. Pedraza’s support came at the perfect time, when Fritz needed it the most. In 2016, he was already ranked 77th in the world and was named the ATP Star of Tomorrow.

After three years of marriage, Taylor Fritz and Raquel Pedraza parted ways in 2019. But right after his divorce, rumors started swirling about him, picturing the tennis star’s image as an uncaring dad to his son, Jordan. Such rumors were swirling for a while after 2019, when tennis fans didn’t notice Jordan for almost all of his games. But the real story behind the absence of Taylor’s son was revealed when a reporter once asked him about the same.

Taylor’s answer to that question was, “I wish it were an easier situation where I can bring him on Tour with me, but there’s things preventing me from doing that. I wish there was an easy fix for that, but there’s not.” With a heavy voice, he also added, “I just need, like I said, to maximize the time I can spend with him. Also, just Facetime calling him when I’m on the road.” This nothing but signifies that though Raquel Pedraza and Fritz are divorced, their relationship is intertwined.