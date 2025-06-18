brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More Sports

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/US Sports

Brad Marchand Gains Widespread NHL Fans’ Support for Major Stanley Cup Recognition During Game 6

ByNavjyot Kaur

Jun 17, 2025 | 11:17 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

The ex-Boston Bruins captain deserves it. Florida, with a 5-1 score in the final Game 6, seized their second straight Stanley Cup tonight, and Brad Marchand will be the name that the Panthers will remember forever. 22 playoff games so far, and Marchand has 10 goals and 20 points, which includes his three game-winning goals, to become one of the most elite players on the team.

While boasting an elite plus/minus of +18, the veteran player’s 16 years of experience have led the Florida Panthers to the final one against the Edmonton Oilers. Fans are in awe of his prowess: performance and grit. “If the Panthers win tonight, you have to give it to Marchand,” one fan expressed. And rightly so, it is a given to Marchand.

article-image

via Imago

This is a developing story…

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

Is Brad Marchand the unsung hero of the Panthers' back-to-back Stanley Cup wins?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved