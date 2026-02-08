Breezy Johnson’s Olympic Journey: Injuries, Achievements, Suspension & Career Highlights

As of today, Breezy Johnson is a leading contender for the gold medal in the alpine speed ski downhill event. And there wasn’t even any doubt regarding this. Johnson is the 2025 reigning champion in the downhill event, and she has just been unstoppable in this forte. Just this morning, she completed a dominant run in the women’s downhill with a time of 1:36.10, holding the lead as the final racers descended.

If that benchmark remains untouched, nothing can stop her from snagging the gold. A lot of good things aren’t they? But the journey wasn’t smooth sailing at all. Johnson faced a string of injuries that sometimes held her back in achieving things. Let’s know more about these health scares.

What are Breezy Johnson’s major career highlights and achievements?

2025 World Championships: Captured her first two important international titles in Saalbach, Austria, winning gold in both the Downhill and the opening Team Combined event alongside Mikaela Shiffrin.

Olympic Experience: Finished 7th in Downhill and 14th in Super-G at the 2018 PyeongChang Games. She missed the 2022 Beijing Games due to injury but entered the 2026 Olympics as a top gold medal contender.

World Cup Success: Has earned 9 career World Cup podiums (8 in downhill, 1 in super-G). She achieved her first career super-G podium with a 3rd place finish in Crans-Montana on January 31, 2026.

National Titles: A two-time U.S. National Downhill Champion (2016 and 2020).

Resilient Comebacks: Overcame a tibial plateau fracture (2017), an ACL tear (2018), and a combined MCL/PCL tear (2019) that cost her 22 months of racing, followed by another ACL tear just weeks before the 2022 Olympics.

What is Breezy Johnson’s injury history, and how has it affected her career?

There is no doubt that Johnson has a very shiny career. But sometimes a lot of her opportunities got disrupted because she had major and sometimes consecutive knee injuries. These issues cost her almost 22 months of racing between 2018 and 2020 and forced her to take a step back from the 2022 Beijing Olympics while she was the world’s #2-ranked downhill skier.

Back in 2017, she suffered a Tibial plateau fracture (left leg): Her World Cup finale got messy, but she recovered soon for her 2018 Olympic debut.

Then in 2018, she suffered a right ACL tear: It occurred during a practice session in Chile, and it sidelined her for the rest of the season.

In 2019, her left MCL and PCL were torn: She couldn’t even catch a break after her return and again got sidelined in January 2020.

Again in 2022, she tore her right knee cartilage and ACL: This one was a bit major. It happened after she had just secured four consecutive World Cup podiums and was in the best form of her career heading into the Beijing Olympics. She sustained three crashes before the event started, which led her to withdraw even after being a gold-medal favourite.

A year back, Johnson had a lingering back injury: It played a crucial role in affecting her form in the 2025-26 World Cup.

All these chains of events took a toll on her mental health. She struggled with depression and anxiety during her long periods away from the snow. And because of these issues, she has had to change her training methods. Johnson focused heavily on neurocognitive rehabilitation to restore the brain-to-muscle pathways essential for high-speed skiing.

Why was Breezy Johnson suspended, and what happened?

It wasn’t just the headlines that defined Breezy Johnson’s career. There was also a bit of controversy regarding her “Whereabout Failure.” It resulted in her being suspended for 14 months by the US Anti-Doping Agency.

She was mainly accused of not updating her location, which resulted in doubts about unannounced out-of-competition drug testing. Under anti-doping rules, elite athletes must provide their location for at least one hour every day so testers can find them. Johnson was sanctioned because she could not be located on three separate occasions within 12 months.

Even though Johnson never tested positive for any drug, this suspension was a bit lower than the usual big ones that take upto 2 years of an athlete’s career. Johnson clarified that her suspension was due to “human error” in filing paperwork and administrative oversight, rather than doping.

The ban was backdated to October 10, 2023, and officially ended on December 9, 2024. This timeline resulted in her sitting out the entire 2023-2024 World Cup.