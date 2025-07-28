American Quinn Simmon Reveals Distraction During Tour de France After Heartwarming Proposal

There are many ways of interpreting a ‘win,’ and that doesn’t ring more true than when it comes to this year’s Tour De France. Tadej Pogačar claimed his fourth Tour De France win. Though it was rainy and the final few ascents to the Champs Elysees were treacherous, Pogačar managed to pull through and reign victorious in his yellow jersey ahead of that arch as potentially the greatest cyclist of this time. And while many others, such as Wout van Aert and Florian Lipowitz also marked personal and professional victories in the race, America’s Quinn Simmons, who was racing with Lidl-Trek, had a particularly memorable day, one that will possibly shape the rest of his life.

Upon completing the race, Simmons dismounted his bike and walked up to his partner, fellow cyclist Sydney Berry, whom he embraced before getting down on one knee and proposing to. Berry was clearly caught by surprise as a wave of emotions washed over her face before she accepted wholeheartedly and jumped into Simmons’ arms. On the buildupto the moment, Simmons admitted it was planned and he was a bit distracted going into the race.

“I’m super happy. I mean, who gets to do that on this road? It’s super special and she’s been there with me in all the training camps, eating the boring dinners with me every night to make it here, so to be able to share this moment and to add a Simmons to the family is pretty special.” Simmons started off by saying, before alluding to the butterflies in his stomach with, “I kind of wanted the day to be over already from this morning. I was a little bit distracted, but of course, once you get in the race, you’re racing and you just have to get through it, but for sure, the last lap, once I was dropped, it was a long 16k waiting for it to be over.” However, his nervousness didn’t give anything away; Sydney Berry was completely unaware of what was in store ahead of the race!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

“I had no idea,” Berry said gleefully of the planned proposal. “I was telling his mum he was acting strange today. I thought he was just nervous about the race, but apparently there was more.” Well, she was right, and what a way to end the three-week tour! But that’s not all; Simmon’s also got awarded for his feats on the bike!

Quinn Simmon bags a fiancé and the Super Teammate Award at the end of Tour De France

Not only did Simmons lock down his longtime girlfriend, Sydney Berry, at the end of this year’s Tour De France, but he was also awarded quite a prestigious honor and one that shows great sportsmanship. Simmon’s walked away from this year’s championship with the Best Domestique of the Tour, in honor of his support for his Lidl-Trek teammate Jonathan Milan, who went on to win the green jersey.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Though Simmon’s didn’t bag a stage win at this year’s tour, he definitely made his presence felt with his stars and stripes jersey that earned him the nickname ‘Captain America’ as well as his fierce riding and unique commentary. He managed a top ten finish in stage 11, and voiced his concerns over that ‘unfair assistance’ from a TV motorbike in stage 15.

However, Quinn Simmons will be the one remembered from this year’s competition, along with Sydney Berry, who’s on a cycling journey of her own, racing herself and promoting the sport amongst students, what a way to begin one together!