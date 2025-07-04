Deceased Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Champion Remembered On 4th of July: “Gave His All”

Competitive eating: a sport that is taken a bit lightly than most, although it is no less competitive, not by any means. It’s the vibe surrounding competitive eating that makes it both wholesome as a community and yet an intense event to be a part of. And the 4th of July is the day when America celebrates the grand tradition. Competitors from around the world come to participate in the Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest.

2025 will be no different. If anything, it is supposed to be bigger than 2024, with the legendary Joey Chestnut making his return. But before we get immersed in the adrenaline of the competition, one American podcaster took the time to remember a beloved competition eater who unfortunately passed away in 2022. Pat Philbin was an adored member of the competitive eating community who even appeared at Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest from time to time.

Taking to X on July 3rd, the radio personality and host of the Anthony Cumia Show posted the following message: “On this 4th of July, let’s remember the amazing Pat from Moonachie. He always gave his all at the Nathan’s hot dog eating contest and was a great friend. Gave us such memorable moments on the O&A show. Gone but definitely not forgotten.” Philbin was 59 when he passed on November 28, 2022. And it was indeed a sad day, especially because of how he had touched hearts.

Hailing from Clifton, the competitor eater had settled down in Moonachie. There, Philbin became famous as a radio personality and was the co-host of Anthony Cumia in the ‘The Opie & Anthony Show.’ After his death, Cumia took to X to share how amazing a personality his co-host was. “Pat was a character,” Cumia said in 2022, “Entertaining as all hell. He was also a genuinely nice person.”

And not just him. Those who knew Philbin often recalled what a character he was. His friend and comedian Jim Norton shared how the Moonachie celebrity created some of the best memories during his lifetime. “Pat from Moonachie was a legend and responsible for iconic funny moments on the show,” Nortan said. “Pat was funny in the purest sense of the word. He always went for the laugh, every time in every situation. RIP to one of the greats.”

Pat Philbin was perhaps known best for his competitive eating journey. One of the competitive highlights of his career was placing second at the 2009 edition of Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating contest held on May 23rd at Atlantic City. While Juliet Lee gulped down 30.5 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes, Philbin finished 26. In 2010, the Moonachie star came in 5th at Nathan’s Famous qualifying contest held in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

Today, as America gets ready for its new hot dog eating champion, Cumia’s tribute came as a heartfelt reminder. There are many who have tried to conquer their aspirations in the sport but sadly passed away, leaving only their memories with us.

Remembering some fallen heroes before Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest

Although Pat Philbin didn’t succumb in the line of duty, some of his compatriots have. Like Walter Eagle Tail in 2014. Participating in a local hot dog eating contest in Custer, South Dakota, the 47-year-old choked as something got lodged in his throat. He suffocated, and everything went down so fast, within minutes, by the time anybody could do anything, he was gone.

A similar thing happened in 2013, when a 64-year-old Australian man named Bruce Holland choked mid-competition in a pie-eating contest and lost his life. People come in to join in the festivities and merriment of competitive eating. But something like this really leaves you hollow and shocked. And be it a 45-year-old Indonesian participating in KFC speed-eating promo, or a 20-year-old student of Sacred Heart University taking part in a pancake-eating challenge, no one knows when destiny strikes with her cruel hand.

But we can’t let fear win, can we? Life is uncertain. But it is also to be enjoyed. So, 2025 comes with the promise of a brand-new year where records are on the line. Last year, Patrick Bertoletti came first with 58 hot dogs and and buns conquered. But there’s a catch. The GOAT of competitive eating wasn’t there. Joey Chestnut had to sit that one out. Which means, in 2025, Chestnut isn’t coming to win, he’s coming to take back his Mustard Belt.