Nevada Teen Receives Equestrian Community’s Help for National Rodeo Finals With Rescue Horse

“He means the world to me. I love him more than life, and I wouldn’t give him up for any title in the world,” Nevada teen Fia Trombetta said about her horse Shiloh. And why wouldn’t she? Although she didn’t buy the 21-year-old horse, Shiloh is the reason why young Fia made it to the National High School Finals Rodeo, and the equestrian community is the reason she’s going.

Despite his age, Shiloh has been the perfect partner for the young Nevada native. A big fan of adventure sports like mountain biking, Trombetta immediately fell in love with the rodeo and soon started her journey with Shiloh, her friend’s horse. Underestimated every step of the way, the duo exceeded all expectations and qualified for the NHSFR after placing second at the Nevada State High School Rodeo Association championships in Winnemucca. Unfortunately, there was another hurdle.

The cost of traveling to Wyoming for the July (13 to 19) national contest was a hefty one. So the Trombettas set up a GoFundMe page. “She’s seeking donations and sponsorships to help offset the cost of transportation/hauling, lodging, stallings, additional lessons, and incidentals,” they wrote. Yet, they could’ve never imagined the response from the equestrian community.

“We’re looking for help from friends, family, and sponsors to help Fia chase her dreams to Rock Springs this summer,” the family added to the GoFundMe page. However, it seems a lot more than family showed up, as 85 people have donated to the campaign. Those donations were good for a total of $6930, which was more than their initial goal for the teen and her rescue horse.

And that’s the other part of Fia Trombetta and Shiloh’s wholesome story. You see, her friend Sophia Wellise found Shiloh on Craigslist. “It was a little sketchy, not great conditions… I found a blue-eyed horse that could be living in better conditions, so I wanted to get him out of there,” recalled the young equestrian, who bought Shiloh for $2,500, as per Nevada Sports Net.

As Shiloh grew stronger, Wellise herself started riding and competing with the horse before leaving for college, where she joined the University of Arizona Rodeo Team. And that’s when Fia Trombetta started riding Shiloh. “She called me up and said she wanted me to have him. It was one of the best days of my life,” the 2025 NHSFR contestant said, as per KOLO-TV. However, their struggles are not over just yet.

Looking at the equestrian’s future beyond the NHSFR

Fia Trombetta and Shiloh specialize in pole bending. It’s a high-speed sport where she guides the horse to weave through six poles as fast as they can. At 21, Shiloh has not just kept up but beaten younger horses. “It was unimaginable,” Trombetta said, recalling their top-four finish at the Nevada State High School Rodeo Association championships. Unfortunately, the clock is counting down.

In an update on the GoFundMe page, the Trombettas put a concerning update about their daughter’s competitive equestrian dream. “We got the news no rider wants to hear. The vet told us after Nationals, Shiloh should retire. It’s been an amazing run with our goofy boy, but the time has come to exit the arena with his head held high,” they added in the update after meeting their goal.

The family wanted Fai and Shiloh to team up for at least one more season. But they don’t want to put any kind of strain on the horse that gave so much to the high schooler’s rodeo dream. “So, we’ve amended the GoFundMe goal,” wrote Trombetta as the competitor prepares to look for another rodeo horse to take her through college. Yet, the upcoming NHSFR remains young Fia’s focus.

Being counted out is nothing new for the 21-year-old horse. “I had done it on that horse, the one so many people told me to retire, and that he was too old to do it anymore. He worked so hard for me, and it’s really an amazing feeling,” the Nevada teenager said after qualifying for the national-level competition. So they’re ready to give it their all and maybe prove some more people wrong along the way.

And when they’re done? Shiloh will remain in her care. “He’ll stay with me until the day that one of us is in the ground,” Fia Trombetta told Nevada Sports Net. Now the question is, will the equestrian community once again step up to support the teen’s future in the competitive rodeo landscape?