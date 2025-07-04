George Shea’s Turns Heads With Joey Chestnut’s Entrance for Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Competition

Joey Chestnut was back at Coney Island on July 4th, and he really showed up by scarfing down an amazing 70.5 hot dogs (buns included) in just ten minutes to take home the Mustard Belt again. The 41-year-old from Indiana made a strong comeback in the sport after taking a year off due to a sponsorship issue with Impossible Foods that kept him from defending his title in 2024. Even though he didn’t beat his own record of 76 hot dogs from 2021, Chestnut really stood out, finishing a full 24 hot dogs ahead of the second-place Patrick Bertoletti, showcasing his amazing competitive spirit.

“I wish I ate a couple more. Sorry guys,” a smiling Joey Chestnut told the crowd, many chanting his name. “I’ll be back next year.” Before the competitive eater showed off his skills, the atmosphere was buzzing with patriotic excitement as George Shea, the legendary announcer of the contest, announced Chestnut’s return, and the crowd went wild with cheers.

“We are humbled by age in preparation for the great insult of death. But there are those who stand immortal. Not through the grace of heaven, but through their own triumphs. I speak of this man!” Shea exclaimed, and the crowd went wild. Barstool Gambling shared the video on X, where one can really see the excitement in the crowd. As he made his way to the stage, he threw in some fist bumps while everyone chanted his name excitedly.

Shea just rolled with it, saying, “Formed from the shards of shattered angels. Wielding the white sword of righteousness. Standing as quiet as truth. Ladies and gentlemen, while we must all face the dark mountain of night. Forsaken and forlorn. Alone in the ruins of our own minds. He will never fail or falter. For he defies the ministers of our faith and the limitations of our birth. And he will not stop until he stands side by side with the gods. His glory is strung like beads of light. To adorn the arc of history itself. JOEY CHESTNUT!”

After a bit of a slow start, Chestnut really hit his stride, managing to eat more than nine hot dogs a minute and hitting 46 by the five-minute mark. Chestnut snagged his 17th title, which came with the much-desired belt and a sweet $10,000 prize.

Aside from the cash prize, this victory really solidified his legendary status in competitive eating, making it clear that he’s the one and only “King of Hot Dogs” at Nathan’s. But there was another competitor in the mix, who kept showing her strength in this contest.

Just like Joey Chestnut, she dominated the competition

Besides Joey Chestnut taking the win in the men’s division, Miki Sudo kept her streak alive in the women’s division at the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island. She snagged her 11th consecutive title by munching down 33 hot dogs and buns in just 10 minutes.

Even though she didn’t beat her own world record of 51 set in 2024, Sudo still held her ground at the top, finishing far ahead of the runners-up, Michelle Lesco with 22.75 and Domenica Dee with 22.5. After the contest, she admitted, “The hot dogs were great, the weather’s beautiful, the crowd had me going. I’m thinking the buns were more filling than usual. It’s OK. A win’s a win. Thank you for the support.”

On top of snagging another pink Mustard Belt for her collection and the $10,000 first-place prize, Sudo’s steady performance really highlighted her legacy as the most successful woman in the event’s history. She’s kept an amazing winning streak going since her first championship back in 2014. Sudo has been on a roll since her debut win, defending her title against some tough competitors. She really showed everyone once again why she’s the undisputed queen of competitive eating.