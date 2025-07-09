Who Is Gavin McKenna? Young Hockey Star’s Rumored $700K Penn State Commitment Set to Shape College Sports’ Future

As the dust on the NHL draft and trade settles down, attention now turns elsewhere. Among others, the NCAA hockey scene is undergoing its own tectonic shifts, and it just got one of its biggest updates ahead of the upcoming season. 17-year-old Gavin McKenna has only recently announced his commitment to the Penn State Nittany Lions, and could single-handedly bring a new era to collegiate sport. But who is this teenager who has been turning heads with his tricks on the ice?

McKenna, a Whitehorse, Canada, native, is already a popular name among hockey connoisseurs in the USA’s northern neighboring country. With his explosive skills oozing onto the skating rink in both the WHL and the CHL, the Medicine Hat Tigers star has made his presence felt even before going up against the big boys. In a nod to his beefy medal cabinet, Penn State has reportedly coughed up a $700,000 contract for their newest hockey commit. Quite the number, indeed! So, who exactly is the rising Turk who seems to have the Nittany Lions on a hook?

“This is literally if Crosby or McDavid their draft year had gone to college,” wrote Spittin’ Chiclets in a post on X on July 8 while talking about Gavin McKenna’s Penn State commitment. “I bet you, he got bank,” said one of the co-hosts of the show, comparing the youngster with some of the biggest stars of the NHL, while noting that the Big 10 college can easily tap into its massive financial reserves just to make sure the highly-ranked 2026 NHL prospect to play for their program.

In his debut WHL season as only a 14-year-old, McKenna posted 4 points and wrapped that season with an incredible 18 points in 16 games. He was named the CHL Rookie of the Year, thanks to his incredible first season in the league, but McKenna was only getting started. In his very next season, Gavin bagged a mind-numbing 97 points in the regular season.

