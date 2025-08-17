After Dodging Horrific Saratoga Accident, Young Jockey Entrusted With Major Horse’s Responsibility

It was a narrow escape for Luis Rivera Jr. on August 15. On the same day on which the Rosario-ridden State of Readiness had to be euthanized after he sustained multiple inoperable fractures, Rock Harbor, carrying Rivera on her back in the eighth race in Saratoga, went down in the stretch after rupturing a tendon in her front ankle. After a tense moment, however, the filly managed to get back on her feet and was quickly escorted to Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital, where she was reported resting comfortably Friday evening.

Rivera remained on the track for several minutes before medical staff carefully lifted him onto a stretcher and transported him to a nearby waiting ambulance. Subsequently, medical personnel took him to Saratoga Hospital, where doctors conducted a thorough evaluation of his left leg and hip. However, defying expectations, Rivera returned to the track just twelve hours and fifteen minutes later. “I still have a little bit of pain in my hip. But I’m actually good. Thank God,” Rivera said.

According to a report from BloodHorse, before the first light of dawn on August 16, he was carefully legged back into the saddle for the very first time since the incident. And it wasn’t just any mount, he was riding none other than the saddle of 2024 Horse of the Year, Thorpedo Anna, a fitting symbol of resilience and determination.

via Imago Credit: Breeders’ Cup

In recent weeks, trainer Kenny McPeek has relied on Rivera to handle some of the stable’s top talent, including the exceptional Thorpedo Anna and her 2024 Kentucky Derby (G1)–winning companion, Mystik Dan. Rivera’s steady hand and commitment have made him an invaluable part of the operation. Talking about the former, Rivera Jr said, “I appreciate Kenny that he’s giving me his confidence to work one of his most important horses. It feels good. Every time you’re on top of her, you feel like, ‘Damn, I’m actually working the Horse of the Year.’ It’s amazing.” Well, the reigning Horse of the Year has an important race coming up next week, and all the signs point to a successful run.

Thorpedo Anna looks good ahead of Saratoga’s Personal Ensign

Thorpedo Anna wrapped up her final workout ahead of next Saturday’s Grade 1, $500,000 Personal Ensign. She covered a half-mile in a brisk 48.28 seconds over Saratoga Race Course’s Oklahoma training track. Thorpedo Anna had Luis Rivera Jr. confidently guiding her in the irons. “I thought it was brilliant, perfect,” McPeek said. “I told him to go 48 and change and she looked happy as ever.”

via Imago Image via Facebook/Breeder’s Cup World Championships

The Personal Ensign carries significant stakes beyond its $500,000 purse. It offers the winner an automatic “Win and You’re In” berth to the prestigious Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Distaff this November at Del Mar. A victory in Saratoga not only cements a horse’s standing among the elite. But it also secures a coveted spot on one of the sport’s biggest stages later in the year.

Thorpedo Anna’s dam, Sataves, boasts Uncle Mo as her sire, and despite never racing herself, she has produced a talented sophomore colt named McAfee. McAfee’s connections are targeting the Grade 1 DraftKings Travers Stakes, a lucrative $1.25 million purse race set for next Saturday, that Hall of Famer Bill Mott is also eyeing. This connection highlights a strong family lineage, with Thorpedo Anna and McAfee representing the next generation of potential top-level performers in Thoroughbred racing.