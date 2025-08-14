Always Trailing Behind Sovereignty and Journalism, Trainer Sets Up Racehorse for $1 Million Challenge

This year’s Thoroughbred racing season has really been all about the intense rivalry between two standout colts: Sovereignty and Journalism. Sovereignty, the standout champion of the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes, has really made a name for himself as the top horse in the division with his impressive closing speed and smart racing strategy. Trained by Hall of Famer Bill Mott, this Godolphin homebred has taken down Journalism twice in classic races, including a solid three-length win in the Belmont at Saratoga, really strengthening his case for being the potential Horse of the Year.

Journalism has really shown its strength, winning the Preakness Stakes and Haskell Invitational and coming in second in both the Derby and Belmont. He’s tough and reliable, which makes him a strong competitor, but he hasn’t quite managed to beat Sovereignty when it really counts. Even though these two big names have been grabbing all the attention, there’s another talented colt who’s been quietly making his mark: Baeza.

The runner trained by John Shirreffs has come in behind Sovereignty and Journalism in all three Triple Crown races, finishing third in both the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes. Even though Baeza has been putting in solid performances, he still hasn’t managed to snag a stakes win. He often gets outpaced in those final stretches by some of his more well-known competitors. His latest try was in the Grade 2 Jim Dandy Stakes, where he put up a good fight but ended up a length behind Sovereignty, adding to his string of near misses.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, according to a report by DRF, Shirreffs is eyeing a new opportunity for Baeza to step out of the shadows: the $1 million Grade 1 Pennsylvania Derby at Parx Racing on September 20.

AD

It looks like the Grade 1 Travers Stakes at Saratoga might set the stage for another exciting face-off between Sovereignty and Journalism. However, Shirreffs is thinking about skipping that race and heading to the Pennsylvania Derby instead, where Baeza could have a real shot at his first big win. It all comes down to whether the team thinks Baeza can really shine against a field that’s not quite as tough.

via Imago SPORTS-RAC-KENTUCKYDERBY-BAEZA-LX Kentucky Derby 151 contender Baeza works out at Churchill Downs on April 28, 2025, in Louisville, Kentucky. Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader/TNS EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx 141461671W RyanxC.xHermensx krtphotoslive952781

The Pennsylvania Derby is likely to draw in horses like Gosger and Goal Oriented instead of the top two in the division. Nonetheless, Baeza’s whole season has been rather eventful.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He’s yet to defeat Sovereignty and Journalism

Baeza’s story really highlights a lot of potential that hasn’t been fully explored yet. This colt is a son of McKinzie and comes from the amazing mare Puca, who’s also the dam of Kentucky Derby winner Mage and Belmont Stakes champ Dornoch. He’s got a pedigree that’s all about classic success. He had a bit of a rocky beginning to his career, with a ninth-place finish in his first turf race, but he’s really turned things around. In each race since then, he’s shown off his stamina and determination, getting better and better.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Coming in second in the Grade 1 Santa Anita Derby, right behind Journalism, really showed what he’s capable of. The Pennsylvania Derby isn’t just about the big bucks; it’s a real shot for Baeza to finally make it to the winner’s circle in a major race and show that he’s got what it takes to be among the best of his generation.

If he can finally break through, it would be a fitting reward for a horse who has spent his entire season chasing greatness but never quite catching it. Right now, everyone in the racing world is curious to see if Baeza can finally transform his ongoing second-place finishes into a victory of his own.