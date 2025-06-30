America Mourns the Loss of Kentucky Derby Winning Trainer At 89: ‘’RIP’’

Four-time Kentucky Derby winner D. Wayne Lukas, who was also a true game-changer in the world of horse racing, sadly passed away peacefully at his home in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday evening, June 28, 2025, at the age of 89. In his last chapter, Lukas really focused on dignity and family. After going through a tough fight with a severe MRSA blood infection that affected his heart and digestive system, he decided to go with hospice care instead of aggressive treatments. He spent his final days surrounded by loved ones and embraced by faith.

Lukas was born on September 2, 1935, in Antigo, Wisconsin. He started out as a high school coach but found his true passion with Quarter Horses in 1968. After moving to Thoroughbreds a decade later, he built an incredible legacy: 4,953 career wins, over $300 million in earnings, and a collection of impressive accomplishments, including four Kentucky Derby victories, seven Preakness Stakes wins, and four Belmont Stakes triumphs. He had an impressive record of 15 Triple Crown race victories, which was just behind Bob Baffert’s.

Even as he got older, his passion was still going strong—winning the Preakness Stakes in 2024 with Seize the Grey at 88 years old showed just how brilliant he still was. “I’m only one behind him — I warned him already,” Lukas said after clinching the race last year, looking at his stats next to his longtime rival Baffert. “It never gets old at this level, and I love the competition. I love to get in here with the rest of them.” He racked up an impressive twenty Breeders’ Cup wins and snagged four Eclipse Awards for Outstanding Trainer.

Because of all that, he got inducted into the U.S. Racing Hall of Fame in 1999 and the Quarter Horse Hall in 2007. Following the news, Churchill Downs PR on X, shared: “Legendary Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas passed away peacefully at his home in Louisville, Ky. on Saturday night. He was 89. Rest in peace, Coach.”

The family also shared a heartfelt message, expressing their gratitude for all the love and support they’ve received. They said, “We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers and support from all corners of the racing community — from ractetracks across the country to lifelong friends and respected rivals, and from fans who never missed a post parade when ‘Lukas’ was listed in the program.”

Lukas will definitely be remembered for his strong commitment to his horses and his work, beyond just the stats and awards. The horse racing community is definitely going to feel his absence a lot.

The horse racing community mourned the four-time Kentucky Derby winner

Fans’ strong feelings over D. Wayne Lukas’ death are evident in the responses on social media. A fan who’s really feeling the impact shared, “This is a hard pill to swallow…. He lived life to the fullest and changed so many people and horses lives. Rest easy coach. Deepest sympathy to your family and the millions of people that love you.” This short tribute really hits home, saying, “So sad to see. Such a legend. RIP Coach.” Here’s another statement that really captures a universal truth shared by everyone in the racing world: “Rest in Peace D Wayne Lukas! You will be greatly missed!”

When the four-time Kentucky Derby winner retired due to his health issues, many showcased their concerns. But when Bob Baffert heard the heartbreaking update of Lukas’s passing, he sent a statement in which he said, “First saw D. Wayne Lukas as a teenager at a small County Fair racetrack close to my hometown in Nogales, Arizona…He won race after race and made such a huge impression on me that I fell in love with Quarter horse racing right there. I’ll miss him every day for the rest of my life.”

They were definitely more than just rivals, and this loss really struck Baffert hard, especially since Lukas was someone he had looked up to ever since he got into horse racing. This fan shared, “RIP to a Horse racing Legend. He will definitely be missed. He was a true gentleman and always took time to speak to his fans. This one really hurts.” This final tribute really highlights how irreplaceable Lukas is in the community. It says, “There will never be another one like him RIP LEGEND.”

As the sport takes a moment to reflect, it also looks up with appreciation—for a man who infused it with heart, grace, grit, and a steadfast belief that the right horse, when given the right opportunity, can rise above the ordinary. The barn lights might fade a bit, but the foundation that D. Wayne Lukas built for the future of racing is definitely going to shine for a long time ahead. Rest in peace, Coach.