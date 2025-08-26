American History Fails to Push Sovereignty to Reach World #1 in Horse Racing

We had seen Secretariat, Seattle Slew, and American Pharoah, thoroughbreds that have left us in awe. Races that have left us speechless and speeds that fill us with amazement for the majestic creations. Over the years, history has taught us to recognize that special talent that you don’t come across often. And we feel the Americans are experiencing that with Sovereignty.

The 3-year-old colt started a tad slow but has not looked back since the Kentucky Derby on May 3. On August 23, the Into Mischief colt made history when he won the prestigious Travers Stakes at Saratoga. When it comes to America, there won’t be any thoroughbred in 2025 who has been able to dominate like Sovereignty has. But still, the Kentucky-bred colt has met his match in the global arena.

TRC dropped the latest ranking of the horses from all around the world on their X handle on August 26. As dominant as America was in the charts, it had to concede the top position to someone else. Sovereignty’s amazing run almost earned him the top spot. Almost. With 2153 points, the Kentucky Derby winner was 2nd, right behind Ka Ying Rising of Hong Kong. And the difference between the two? 1 point.

Yes, that’s how close Sovereignty got. Maybe a win by a length or more somewhere, and the USA colt would have overtaken the 5-year-old gelding, who has an unbeaten record in his career so far. That record includes 4 G1 race wins in Hong Kong. The media outlet shared the list of the top 10 horses, based on the ratings till August 24. 4 American horses, 2 from Hong Kong, 2 from England, and 1 each from France and Australia.

The 4 horses from the USA were Sovereignty, Journalism, Thorpedo Anna, and Sierra Leone. All of them are champions, but obviously, none of them has been as dominant as Sovereignty.

Sovereignty’s gallop to the history books

The Godolphin horse has so far won 6 races out of the 9 he has started. His fairytale run began at Churchill Downs when all eyes were on Journalism. On a muddy track, Bill Mott’s colt announced his superiority by beating Journalism by a length and a half. A Triple Crown race down, everyone anticipated what would happen at the next leg—the Preakness.

And Bill Mott surprised everybody by making his colt rest. We would see him back again at the Belmont, this time vying for the bragging rights with Journalism, who claimed the Preakness. But once again, on a muddy track where Journalism was deemed the favorite, Sovereignty would come and beat the Michael McCarthy trainee, this time by 3 lengths.

via Imago

And just like that, Sovereignty seized control of the season and has not let go. Hall of Fame trainer Mott has rested him well, giving him ample breaks before getting him back on the track. After the Belmont came the G2 Jim Dandy Stakes. There, Sovereignty beat Bob Baffert’s Baeza by a length to claim the $275,000 first prize. That was closer than what we witnessed at the latest win, the Travers Stakes victory that was a windfall triumph whichever way you look at it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A win by 10 lengths, registering the third-fastest time in the race’s history—it would make you think less of a race that is actually a coveted G1 Stakes race with a $1.25 million purse. But that’s the greatness of Sovereignty. As rival trainer Chad Brown said ahead of the August 23 race, “If Sovereignty runs his race, everyone is going to be running for second.” With that win, Sovereignty became the only thoroughbred to win the Derby, the Belmont, the Jim Dandy, and the Travers in a single season.

Unprecedented, unmatched, and unbeatable right now. What happens at the Breeders’ Cup Classic?