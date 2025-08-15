American Owner Sends Powerful Message to Horse Racing Scene Before $300,000 Race

The $300,000 Grade 1 Del Mar Oaks on August 16 is looking like a big moment for 3-year-old filly Thought Process, the 8-5 morning-line favorite who’s been on top of the turf division this horse racing season. The daughter of Collected, trained by Phil D’Amato, comes into this race after a strong 1 3/4-length win in the Grade 2 San Clemente Stakes, which has a reputation for leading to success in the Oaks. Thought Process has racked up five wins in seven starts, and she’s even scored some graded stakes victories at Santa Anita and Del Mar. She’s got that consistency and tactical versatility that really makes her the one to watch.

But looking beyond the odds and past performances, the Del Mar Oaks highlights a bigger story about the sport’s grassroots appeal—a point that Billy Koch, co-owner of Little Red Feather Racing, really drives home.

Koch shared some honest thoughts on DRF’s X post, highlighting how crucial it is to make racing more accessible for newcomers. He said, “You know, we have to grow this game. We have to get new fans and there’s no better way to take them to the backstretch is one of my favorite things to do with our, with our partners. The, you know, selfishly, and it’s like, it makes me feel good when they, when they just see these horses and, you know, we had a couple of kids come out this weekend and they’re part owners and thought process, and they went up to her and they were just loving on her and she’s just got her head down and getting scratched and getting carrots. And it, it makes an impression.”

Koch discussed a recent visit to the barn. There, the young part-owners connected with Thought Process, feeding her carrots and giving her neck scratches. Koch feels that these moments truly “humanizes the sport,” even with its equine stars taking center stage. Koch’s philosophy really revolves around being transparent. He invites fans to come behind the scenes and see the “monumental task” of getting a horse ready for race day.

“So I think a lot of people go to the track and they bet their 50 bucks and they see these horses going around in circles and they think that’s cool. But there are so many people behind the scenes making that happen,” he pointed out that there are a ton of people working behind the scenes to make that happen, mentioning the important roles of hotwalkers, exercise riders, and trainers like D’Amato.

Koch believes that these experiences help people appreciate the complexities of racing, turning casual fans into passionate supporters. But you know, the Del Mar event is also going to feature a Bob Baffert filly, and she could really shake things up in the field.

The horse racing season is getting interesting at Del Mar

Bob Baffert has really been impressive at Del Mar this summer, proving once again that he’s one of the top trainers in horse racing. In just the past week, Baffert and jockey Juan Hernandez have teamed up to snag several wins together.

Some standout moments were Desert Gate’s impressive 8 3/4-length victory in the Grade 3 Best Pal Stakes, marking Baffert’s record-extending 12th win in this race, and Himika’s tough win in the Sorrento Stakes, even after a slow start.

So, while Baffert’s 2-year-olds are getting all the attention, his filly Casalu is ready to shine in Saturday’s $300,000 Grade 1 Del Mar Oaks. She’ll be up against a tough crowd, with the favorite being Thought Process. No matter the outcome, her presence brings an extra dimension to Baffert’s already legendary Del Mar meet.