The 2025 thoroughbred racing season has really been all about the exciting rivalry between two American superstars: Sovereignty and Journalism. Their fights during the Triple Crown series has been at the forefront of the horse racing world, with Sovereignty taking home the win in both the Kentucky Derby and the Belmont Stakes, and Journalism pulling off a tough victory in the Preakness, with Sovereignty absent. This one-two punch has locked in their spots at the top of the three-year-old division and made them the early favorites for the big goal this season: the Breeders’ Cup Classic in November.

Their dominance in the polls is unquestioned, with Sovereignty holding the top rank and Journalism sitting firmly in fourth in the Top Thoroughbred Poll, which represents the race for Horse of the Year. But there’s a big challenge brewing across the ocean that could shake up the expected American showdown. Forever Young, the Japanese star who once narrowly missed out on victory by just two noses, finishing third in the 2024 Kentucky Derby, is back at the Ritto Training Center to get ready for his fall campaign.

His team is looking forward to Del Mar, and they’re feeling pretty confident since last year the horse came in third in the same race. According to Nikkan Sports, the horse’s assistant trainer Shibuta said (translated), “He seems to be in good shape. Looking at his silhouette, he doesn’t seem to be loose. I hope he’ll have more power with this fruitful autumn, but I think we’ll find out once we get him moving (in training). I’m looking forward to it.”

Forever Young isn’t just showing up to take part; he’s here for redemption. He already showed his love for American racing with an impressive performance at Churchill Downs and Del Mar last year.

This sets the scene for an epic showdown between the major players from around the world. So, for Sovereignty and Journalism, who have been all about their domestic rivalry this season, the introduction of this experienced and driven Japanese racehorse adds a whole new twist to the mix. The Breeders’ Cup Classic isn’t just a straightforward rematch between two well-known rivals anymore; it’s become this exciting global championship where the best of America’s three-year-olds will face off against a tough and skilled international lineup.

Japan has issued a warning, and now the racing world is buzzing with anticipation to see if Forever Young can turn his impressive autumn training into a standout performance that takes down the U.S. favorites. Even with Sovereignty’s amazing performances this year, he’s not the top horse in the world.

Sovereignty needs to level up more

Sovereignty, trained by Bill Mott and owned by Godolphin, had an impressive run this season—winning the Kentucky Derby, Belmont Stakes, Jim Dandy, and just recently, the Travers Stakes with a stunning 10-length victory at Saratoga on August 23. After his performance, he ended up with 2,153 points in the global rankings.

Even with that impressive score, he just missed out on being named the world’s top racehorse, losing the top spot by just one point to Hong Kong’s unbeaten Ka Ying Rising. Sovereignty’s close call really highlights just how tight the margins can get at the top level. He was so close to clinching global supremacy, just one point away from Ka Ying Rising.

The difference between first and second place was almost too small to notice. This result really shows off Sovereignty’s amazing form and the strong, impressive performances from his international competitors. Sovereignty’s 2025 season was something special, but sometimes even the best isn’t quite enough to come out on top when the competition is so tough.